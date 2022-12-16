ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woonsocket Call

5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023

It’s been a rough year for many stocks. And that includes several stocks that outperformed the market in 2021. One strategy that forward-thinking investors employ is to look for oversold stocks. One way to identify such stocks is by looking at a stock’s relative strength indicator (RSI). An RSI of 30 or lower indicates a stock that is oversold. However, any number under 50 suggests there could be bearish sentiment.
Woonsocket Call

Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?

Online pet products and services retailer Chewy, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHWY) stock has nearly doubled off its May 23, 2022, low of $22.22. The pandemic helped accelerate e-commerce usage and pet ownership, which are Chewy's wheelhouse. Once a pet is adopted or acquired, it has essential needs, including food, medicine, and grooming supplies. Gathering these basic supplies can be a tedious chore to handle every month. Chewy has simplified this with its Autoship service that will automatically ship chosen products to pet owners regularly.
WSB Radio

Wall Street gains ground, indexes turn green for the week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Wednesday, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors remain focused on stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% as of 10:58 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Woonsocket Call

Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.
Woonsocket Call

Jotul Capital: A Modern Representative Introduces Innovative Forex OTC Trading Software

Jotul Capital is a modern, progressive broker that allows you to maximize the trader's profit, regardless of his current level of knowledge and experience in trading on the stock exchange. Quick and easy registration on the portal, browsing educational literature, and getting acquainted with analyst forecasts will allow you to...
Woonsocket Call

Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
WSB Radio

US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the tenth consecutive in November, constrained by a tight inventory of properties on the market and mortgage rates averaging more than double what they were a year ago. Existing home sales fell 7.7% last month...
Woonsocket Call

Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call

BioMedNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Files Updated Life Sciences Presentation

India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) today announced the filing of a life sciences presentation with the SEC on Form 8K. The presentation, available on the SEC website as well as published to IGC’s website, provides an overview of the company’s initiatives in life sciences. These include IGC’s focus on low-dose THC-based drug formulation and disease treatment and its various lines of cannabinoid-based consumer products.
MARYLAND STATE
Woonsocket Call

TECO 2030 with Consortium Finalizes Agreement for EUR 5 Million in HyEkoTank Project

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF)(ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce that the Grant Agreement has been signed by the European Union. The grant consists of EUR 5 million in grants under the funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE. The project is planned to start in February 2023.
Woonsocket Call

Global Crypto Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Altpocket, Amberdata, Anchorage, Bakkt, Binance, Bitgo, Blox, Coinbase, Coinstats, & Cointracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Crypto Asset Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto Asset Management estimated at US$413.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4...
Woonsocket Call

System1 to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that the Company will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 9-11, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023...
ORLANDO, FL
Woonsocket Call

Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2022: Lack of Therapeutic Options for Chronic Hand Eczema Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Atopic Dermatitis Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Calcineurin Inhibitors, PDE4 Inhibitors, Biologics, Others), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Topical) and Segment Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Atopic Dermatitis market size was valued at US$6.8 billion in 2021...
Woonsocket Call

FarEye Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology

Company included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in last-mile delivery technology. FarEye today announced inclusion in the first-ever Gartner "Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology Solutions1" report as the one of 18 Representative Vendors. According to Gartner, “... In terms of transportation operations, the global last-mile delivery market size...
Woonsocket Call

Smart Buildings Global Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Coppertree Analytics, KMC Controls, Intel, Spacewell & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Buildings Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart buildings market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the smart buildings market is adoption of technological advancements in construction of smart buildings as it enables efficient and economical use of resources.
Woonsocket Call

North American Pump Equipment Market Report 2022: Players Include Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem and Rain for Rent - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.

