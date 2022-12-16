One of Nike’s biggest problems in recent quarters is now mostly a thing of the past, according to optimistic executives at the Swoosh. “We believe the inventory peak is behind us as actions we’re taking in the marketplace are working,” Nike Inc. CEO and president John Donahoe said in a call with analysts on Tuesday, referring to the mounds of excess product that had built up at the company in recent quarters due to inflation-stricken consumers and rapidly shifting tastes in the marketplace. In the first half of the fiscal year, Nike took actions to help liquidate inventory, especially in North America,...

