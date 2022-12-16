Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
FTC Fines Epic Games $520 Million Over Privacy Violations, Unwanted Charges
The popular video game creator Epic Games has agreed to pay the Federal Trade Commission a total of $520 million to resolve claims of Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) violation. According to CNN Business, it violated an important federal law protecting the privacy of children by tricking millions of...
itechpost.com
Should You Outsource Website Testing?
The most important advantage of the best website development companies is that they do absolutely everything for you, so you don't have to worry about anything. However, if you are building a website with the help of your own team, it can be quite difficult to test it well. Fortunately, there is outsourcing for this. In this article, we'll find out what it is, how it can help test your website, and what the main benefits of outsourcing are.
itechpost.com
T-Mobile Hacker Gets 10-Year Sentence for Unlocking Phones
The verdict is in for a former T-Mobile retail store owner. Argishti Khudaverdyan, the former owner in question, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his phone unlocking scheme. Authorities previously found Khudaverdyan guilty of the charges pressed against them in early August, with his sentencing hearing being...
itechpost.com
Anker-Owned Eufy Admits Security Flaw on Its Surveillance Cameras
Home security cameras are purchased so owners would be able to watch over their homes remotely. It becomes an issue when outsiders are able to access that as well. Eufy has finally released a statement admitting that its products have a security flaw. Not as Private as You Think. Anker,...
Comments / 0