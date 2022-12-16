Happy holidays everyone! This Thursday, Baylor travels ninety miles north on I-35 to Amon G. Carter Stadium to face off against the Air Force Falcons in the Armed Forces Bowl. While many Baylor fans may be disappointed in how the regular season ended, having the opportunity to win a bowl game should not be taken for granted. This will be Baylor’s 27th bowl game in its history, and if they win, only their 15th ever bowl victory!

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO