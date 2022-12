A shopping guide to the best … cocktail skirts

Sometimes, quantity can be quality. This bracing Indian epic is told in such massive strokes, it made every other action movie this year look timid and unambitious. Where else could you find an anticolonialist dance number, a prison breakout involving a man wielding two rifles while being carried on his friend’s shoulders, or a hero ambushing his enemies’ palace by crashing a truck through the gates and leaping out the back, a flaming torch in each hand, alongside a menagerie of tigers, leopards and other wild animals – in slow motion? The movie is jam-packed with surreally bonkers yet brilliantly orchestrated moments like this, and it’s an utter joy.

2 DAYS AGO