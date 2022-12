Dec. 16 – Christmas Parties and Program. Dec. 16 – School Dismissed at 11 a.m. The Beekeepers of the Week are Josue Calixto and Lily Rogers. Josue’s favorite book is “Pet the Cat.” His birthday is Aug. 23, and his favorite food is pizza. Lily’s favorite book is “Cat in the Hat.” Her birthday is Feb 1, and her favorite food is tacos.

JACKS CREEK, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO