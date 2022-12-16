ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee homelessness spiking compared to pre-pandemic count

One unknown in Tennessee during the pandemic has been how the state’s homeless population has changed — but new figures out Tuesday show a substantial rise since 2020. Just over 10,500 individuals were counted as homeless on one night in January 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Discover the Coldest Place in Tennessee

Is a beautiful mixture of rolling mountains and grassy fields, but it can get pretty cold in some places! Today, we are going to take a look at the Volunteer State in order to learn the coldest place as well as the coldest temperature ever recorded. Although most people don’t think of Tennessee as a cold place, these stats may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started and discover the coldest place in Tennessee (plus a few other interesting things)!
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee

Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Tennessee Hemp Collaborative granted nearly $5 Million

Tennessee State University, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Partner to Research and Develop Hemp Industry. Nashville – A collaborative initiative led by Tennessee State University (TSU), in partnership with the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), the University of Tennessee (UT),...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TN Department of Safety welcomes 40 new state troopers

ON DECEMBER 16, TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY COMMISSIONER JEFF LONG AND TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL COLONEL MATT PERRY WELCOMED THE NEWEST GRADUATING CLASSES OF TENNESSEE STATE TROOPERS. GOVERNOR BILL LEE SERVED AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER, AND COMMISSIONER JEFF LONG SWORE IN THE NEW TROOPERS AS THEY DELIVERED THEIR OATHS OF OFFICE AT A GRADUATION CEREMONY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DONELSON. LATERAL TROOPER CADET CLASS 1122 GRADUATED 11 TROOPERS, ALL OF WHOM WERE PRIOR LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AND CERTIFIED IN PEACE OFFICER STANDARDS AND POST TRAINING. TROOPER CADET CLASS 1222 GRADUATED 29 TROOPERS. AFTER GRADUATION, THE NEW TROOPERS WILL RECEIVE FIELD TRAINING WITH TROOPERS WHO ARE CLASSIFIED AS FIELD TRAINING OFFICERS.
THP graduates 40 state troopers on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The newest graduating class of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were welcomed on Friday. After 10 weeks of specialized training, Class 1122 saw 40 troopers graduate, with them then taking their oath of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. The highway patrol...
Plumbers warn cold blast could crack, burst pipes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arctic blast forecasted to hit Middle Tennessee this week could be costly for homeowners, with plumbers warning the intense chill is capable of damaging pipes. Parthenon Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling tells WSMV there are things you can do to repair, like covering or insulating any...
DOT workers find human heart in salt pile in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. -- Workers made a startling discovery while preparing for inclement weather in Tennessee. Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were gathering at a salt storage facility when they came across a rock-like object. It turned out to be an adult human heart. The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is...
