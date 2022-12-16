Read full article on original website
KCC Fire Academy graduates 19
KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College’s Fire Science program finished its 2022 Fire Academy with a live fire training exercise and graduation ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8, with 19 students in total earning the distinct honor of graduating KCC’s Firefighter 1 Academy. Students had the opportunity to...
Model train show opens Dec. 17 at museum
A holiday-themed model train show opens Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street. A variety of train layouts, including N, O, HO and G-scale model sets, will be displayed by the Klamath Rails model railroad club. The show runs through Dec. 31, with hours the same...
FREE FIRST DAY HIKE AT COLLIER MEMORIAL STATE PARK JAN. 1, 2023
Chiloquin, Ore. – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks for free guided First Day Hikes in state parks on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. Information about the hike hosted at Collier Memorial State Park is below:. This flat 2.5-mile...
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
SPENCE MOUNTAIN PROTECTED: KLAMATH COUNTY ACQUIRES PUBLIC FOREST AND REGIONAL TOURISM DESTINATION
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Rising dramatically above Upper Klamath Lake in Southern Oregon, Spence Mountain is home to oak and ponderosa pine woodlands, some of the rarest habitats in the state, and more than 47 miles of biking trails. As of this month, it’s protected forever. That’s thanks to...
Kirstie Alley owned hundreds of acres in southern Oregon
With the sudden death of Kirstie Alley, the nation lost a sitcom and Hollywood star, and Jackson County lost one of the area’s largest personal property owners. Public records and Mail Tribune archives show Alley bought property outside Jacksonville in 1989 at the height of her fame on the television series “Cheers” and still owned hundreds of acres in the Ruch area at the time of her death Dec. 5 at age 71 from cancer.
Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts
(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees
Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
Man Threatens Customers With Knife At In-N-Out Burger Medford After Throwing Rocks Through Windows
On December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:40 a.m. a Medford Police Officer in the area of In-N-Out Burger, located at 1970 Crater Lake Highway, heard an audible business alarm. Upon checking the area, Officers noted a broken window and a male inside the business. The male, later identified as 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda, was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail on criminal mischief and trespass charges.
Snow And Ice Removal Information From City of Klamath Falls
Our Streets Division is committed to making snow and ice control the number one priority during winter months. Snow removal and snow hauling utilizes the largest portion of available man-hours. When weather permits, street crew continue to repair streets, handle drainage issues, repair equipment and perform day-to-day repairs necessary for roadway safety.
UGLY SWEATER RUN
November 30, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Saturday, December 3rd, an Ugly Sweater 5k Run will take place, put on by Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin. The Run will start and end at the Fairfield Inn, utilizing parts of Spring, Oak, and South Broad Streets, Klamath Avenue, Commercial and Elm Streets. In addition, a separate children’s scavenger hunt will be conducted in collaboration with local downtown businesses. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Please use caution when driving in the affected areas.
Klamath County installs road side camera
Klamath County has installed a roadside weather conditions camera at the intersection of Dead Indian Memorial Road and Clover Creek Road. Current images and additional information can be viewed at the following location. On the internet navigate to:. Departments. Public Works. Roads. Road Conditions and Cameras. Or the following link...
SNOWFLAKE PARADE – Road Closures
December 6, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Thursday, December 8th, the Snowflake Parade will take place. The parade will assemble along Spring Street, proceed down Main Street to 2nd Street, and disband on Timbermill Drive. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the parade portion starting at 7:00 p.m. Please use caution when driving in the affected areas.
Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident at 6th and Fargo
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
Weather: City and County Schools Closed December 1st
Update: All Klamath County schools and all schools and activities in the city school district have been cancelled for December 1st due to winter weather conditions. Winter weather driving conditions exist with chain requirements in many mountain passes. Snow is expected to continue until tapering off this afternoon/evening.
KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
Modoc War exhibit opening at the Klamath County Museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Documents and artifacts dating to the time of the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73 are featured in a new temporary exhibit opening Friday, Nov. 25, at the Klamath County Museum. The opening is timed to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the first battle in...
Police arrest two people in connection with recent local robberies
On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with the assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27 years old) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25 years old) were contacted after McConathy reported his van stolen shortly after a report of a robbery at the Speedway Express at approximately 5:00 a.m. on this date. The initial investigation reported a male subject entering the location, removed the cash register, and fleeing the area in a silver van. The subjects later dumped the register out of the vehicle.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.
