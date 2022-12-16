Black Reel Awards Nominations Announced For 23rd Annual Ceremony; ‘The Woman King’ And ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Lead With 14 Nominations

The Black Reel Awards has revealed its nominations for their 23rd Annual ceremony.

Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King , about the warrior women of the country of Dahomey, and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , about a superhero from the fictional African nation of Wakanda and a memorial to Chadwick Boseman, are tied at 14 nominations.

Two other films joined the ranks of double-digit nominations: MGM’s Till and A24’s The Inspection .

Independent studio A24 garnered 11 nominations across all categories. However, Amazon Studios landed a record three nominations in the Outstanding Independent Film category for Master, Nanny, and Emergency . Perennial powerhouse, Disney Studios nabbed the most nominations for a studio with 15.

Viola Davis landed her sixth Outstanding Actress nomination for her work in The Woman King , becoming the most recognized individual in the Actress category in Black Reel Award (Bolts) history. At the same time, director Elegance Bratton received the most recognition for a single creative this year with four Bolt nominations. Prince-Bythewood, nabs her fourth Outstanding Director nomination, becoming the most recognized woman director in Black Reel Award history. Two of her previous films, The Secret Life of Bees and Love and Basketball resulted in wins.

Grammy and fashion icon Rihanna scored two Bolt nominations in the Outstanding Original Song category for “Born Again” and “Lift Me Up”—both from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. For the first time in history, all the nominees in the Outstanding Original Song category were performed and, at least, partly written by women.

With an Outstanding Supporting Actor nomination for his work in Breaking, Michael K. Williams joined Chadwick Boseman and Gloria Foster as the third person to receive posthumous acting nominations from the Black Reel Awards.

Black Reel Awards ceremony presented in partnership with idobi radio on February 6, 2023.

OUTSTANDING FILM

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Kevin Feige & Nate Moore, producers

Devotion | Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill & Trent Luckinbill, producers

Nope | Jordan Peele & Ian Cooper, producers

Till | Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Reilly & Thomas Levin, producers

The Woman King | Maria Bello, Viola Davis, Cathy Schulman & Julius Tennon, producers

OUTSTANDING ACTOR

John Boyega | Breaking

Sterling K. Brown | Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Daniel Kaluuya | Nope

Jonathan Majors | Devotion

Jeremy Pope | The Inspection

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS

Viola Davis | The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler | Till

Anna Diop | Nanny

Regina Hall | Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Letitia Wright | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR

Elegance Bratton | The Inspection

Gina Prince-Bythewood | The Woman King

Chinonye Chukwu | Till

Ryan Coogler | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jordan Peele | Nope

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brian Tyree Henry | Causeway

Micheal Ward | Empire of Light

Michael K. Williams | Breaking

Bokeem Woodbine | The Inspection

Jeffrey Wright | The Batman

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Thuso Mbedu | The Woman King

Janelle Monae | Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Keke Palmer | Nope

Gabrielle Union | The Inspection

OUTSTANDING SCREENPLAY

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, writers

The Inspection | Elegance Bratton, writer

Nanny | Nikyatu Jusu, writer

Nope | Jordan Peele, writer

Till | Michael Reilly, Keith Beaucham & Chinonye Chukwu, writers

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Sarah Finn, casting director

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul | Shannon Reis, casting director

The Inspection | Kim Coleman, casting director

Till | Kim Coleman, casting director

The Woman King | Aisha Coley, casting director

OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL FILM

Neptune Frost (Rwanda) | Saul Williams & Anisia Uzeyman, directors

Our Father, The Devil (France) | Ellie Foumbi, director

Saint Omer (France) | Alice Diop, director

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Aftershock | Tonya Lewis Lee & Paula Eiselt, directors

Descendant | Margaret Brown, director

Is That Black Enough for You? | Elvis Mitchell, director

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues | Sacha Jenkins, director

Sidney | Reginald Hudlin, director

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE

Zazie Beetz | The Bad Guys

Idris Elba | Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Keke Palmer | Lightyear

Zoe Saldana | Avatar: The Way of Water

Gabrielle Union | Strange World

OUTSTANDING SCORE

Alice | Common, composer

End of Road | Craig DeLeon, composer

Nanny | Tanerélle & Bartek Gliniak, composers

Nope | Michael Abels, composer

The Woman King | Terence Blanchard, composer

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Born Again” ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Rihanna, performer; Rihanna, The-Dream, Ludwig Goransson & James Fauntleroy, writers

“Keep Rising” ( The Woman King ) Jessy Wilson & Angelique Kidjo, performers; Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo & Jeremy Lutito, writers



“Lift Me Up” ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Rihanna, performer; Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson & Tems, writers



“Paper Airplanes” ( A Jazzman’s Blues ) Ruth B., performers; Ruth B. & Terence Blanchard, writers

“Stand Up” ( Till ) Jazmine Sullivan, performer; Jazmine Sullivan, D’Mile, writers

OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A Jazzman’s Blues

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story

Till

The Woman King

OUTSTANDING INDEPENDENT FILM

Emergency | Carey Williams, director

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. | Adamma Ebo, director

The Inspection | Elegance Bratton, director

Master | Mariama Diallo, director

Nanny | Nikyatu Jusu, director

OUTSTANDING SHORT FILM

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from A Plantation Prison | Cinque Northern, director

Elegy: My Two Months in Harlem | Andre Lambertson, director

Fannie | Christine Swanson, director

New Moon | Jeremie Balais, Raúl Domingo & Jeffig Lebars, directors

North Star | P.J. Palmer, director

OUTSTANDING EMERGING DIRECTOR

Elegance Bratton | The Inspection

Adamma Ebo | Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu | Nanny

Elvis Mitchell | Is That Black Enough for You?

Carey Williams | Emergency

OUTSTANDING BREAKTHROUGH ACTRESS

Sheila Atim | The Woman King

Charmaine Bingwa | Emancipation

Anna Diop | Nanny

Thuso Mbedu | The Woman King

Dominque Thorne | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

OUTSTANDING FIRST SCREENPLAY

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. | Adamma Ebo, writer

The Inspection | Elegance Bratton, writer

Master | Mariama Diallo, writer

Nanny | Nikyatu Jusu, writer

On The Come Up | Kay Oyegun, writer

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Autumn Durald Arkapaw, cinematographer

Emancipation | Robert Richardson, cinematographer

Nope | Hoyte Van Hoytema, cinematographer

Till | Bobby Bukowsk, cinematographer

The Woman King | Polly Morgan, cinematographer

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Ruth E. Carter, costume designer

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. | Lorraine Coppin, costume designer

Nanny | Charlese Antoinette Jones, costume designer

Till | Marci Rodgers, costume designer

The Woman King | Gersha Phillips, costume designer

OUTSTANDING EDITING

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Michael P. Shawver, Kelley Dixon & Jennifer Lame, editors

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody | Daysha Broadway, editor

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues | Jason Pollard & Alma Herrera Pazmino, editors

Thirteen Lives | James D. Wilcox, editor

The Woman King | Terilyn A. Shropshire, editor

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Hannah Beachler, production designer

Devotion | Wynn Thomas, production designer

Nope | Ruth De Jong, production designer

Till | Curt Beech, production designer

The Woman King | Akin McKenzie, production designer