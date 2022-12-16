ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtvy.com

Dothan man indicted; police say he killed over car battery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury on Capital Murder charges that police say stem from an argument over a car battery. Tobias Marsh, 35, was arrested on June 15, the same day that 31-year-old Willie Roberson was shot in the 900 block of North Bell Street in Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer

NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan murderer requests another jury trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan man who killed a 91-year-old woman in her home in 2018 is asking for a new trial. Joe Duncan was found guilty of murdering Mable Fowler in November of this year. Duncan’s attorney claims that the evidence was not there to be able to...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wfxl.com

Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart

Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
wtvy.com

Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
BLAKELY, GA
wtvy.com

Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains man struck as he crossed a busy highway in his hometown Sunday night died from his injuries. Jose Coc, 60, was walking across U.S. 84 when he was struck by on oncoming vehicle, according to Dale County Coroner John Cawley. There is...
LEVEL PLAINS, AL
wtvy.com

One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Coffee Co. man charged with murder enters a not guilty plea

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident in Coffee county has entered a not-guilty plea. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is accused of murdering Giselle Burgos-Santiago. She was the passenger of a car driven by Rivera-Hernandez in the New Hope Community...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families

EARLY CO., GA. (WTVY) - Children and families were reunited with their loved ones in Blakely, Georgia. The Early County Sheriff’s Office created some Christmas magic for those families. “See, I come from a big family, one of thirteen kids, and Christmas is real dear to my heart,” Early...
BLAKELY, GA
mypanhandle.com

Tar spills on road in Jackson Co. during traffic crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A semi-tractor crash in Jackson County injured one person and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 231 Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 5:30 PM on U.S. Highway 231 and Lakepoint Road. State troopers said a 28-year-old Marianna man...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has killed a Phenix City man. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was killed after his 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the road and hit a tree. Fergison was pronounced dead...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass holiday garbage collection changes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As we aim towards the holiday weekend just days away, here is a reminder of some changes for garbage collection times here in the Wiregrass:. If you know of any other garbage collection changes in the area, let us know by emailing news@wtvy.com. Subscribe to our...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Murder victim had been given probation only hours before he died

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man murdered this week had been placed on probation for weapons violations two days before he died and a couple of months after his release from a prison sentence. Alphonso Morrissette pleaded guilty in Geneva on Tuesday to three counts of illegally having Glocks and...
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

Dothan Man Murdered on Alexander Drive

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M., officers responded to the 1300 block of Alexander Drive to the report of a firearm assault in which one person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed there was in fact one victim that had already been transported to Southeast Health by a personal vehicle. Officers arrived at the hospital and discovered the victim suffered from a single gunshot to the upper torso. The victim was in critical condition and was immediately taken to surgery where he succumbed to his injury. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL

