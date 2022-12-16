ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFist

Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues

Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter

MyShake App wakes people far away from the quake's epicenter. Berkeley - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest ‘Sextortion' Suspect Linked to San Jose Teen's Suicide

San Jose police arrested a man linked to the sextortion suicide death of a San Jose teen in February 2022. Jonathan Kassi, 25, of Reseda, California, was taken into custody by Los Angeles police Thursday in Van Nuys. Custody then was transferred to SJPD detectives, who brought Kassi to San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving waitress

VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers. Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Judge denies Scott Peterson a new murder trial

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson received a fair murder trial when he was convicted by a San Mateo County jury in 2004 for murdering his pregnant wife and unborn son, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Judge Anne-Christine Massullo’s ruling struck down Peterson’s writ of habeas corpus petition and rejected his request for a […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
buffalonynews.net

Indian origin teen jumps off San Francisco bridge; Doctors say children rarely show depression but can have strong suicidal thoughts

San Francisco [US], December 15 (ANI): Depression in children and adolescents are harder to detect than in adults and are often seen as anxiety, disruptive behaviour and personality disorders in younger people, according to mental health professionals. The symptoms of depression in adolescents, say experts, can differ from the adult...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

