FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
SFist
Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues
Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
KTVU FOX 2
MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter
MyShake App wakes people far away from the quake's epicenter. Berkeley - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond....
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest ‘Sextortion' Suspect Linked to San Jose Teen's Suicide
San Jose police arrested a man linked to the sextortion suicide death of a San Jose teen in February 2022. Jonathan Kassi, 25, of Reseda, California, was taken into custody by Los Angeles police Thursday in Van Nuys. Custody then was transferred to SJPD detectives, who brought Kassi to San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk largely silent, after Twitter poll showed users want him to leave
SAN FRANCISCO - Words of protest were projected onto the Twitter building in downtown San Francisco Monday night. The projectionist, a San Francisco activist named Alan Marling, says he did it after seeing CEO Elon Musk's Twitter poll. "Elon Musk posted about whether or not he should resign," said Marling.
KRON4
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
KTVU FOX 2
Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving waitress
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers. Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
The second life of Rosemary Chalmers: A local media personality looks beyond KSCO
After KSCO announced that it was laying off its staff and ending live local programming, Rosemary Chalmers, one of the Santa Cruz radio station's most high-profile on-air hosts took a deep breath and decided to branch off into a new media entity.
‘Dumb, dumber and dumbest’ arrested for attempting to saw ATM out of wall in San Jose: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said. The trio, which police referred to as “dumb, dumber, and dumbest,” were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest alleged 'sextortionist,' which they say led to suicide of 17-year-old
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday said they arrested a "sextortionist," who took a 17-year-old's money and threatened to post sexually explicit photos, which in turn, led to his suicide, featured on the Dr. Phil show. Police said they arrested Jonathan Kassi, 25, on Thursday in the...
Judge denies Scott Peterson a new murder trial
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson received a fair murder trial when he was convicted by a San Mateo County jury in 2004 for murdering his pregnant wife and unborn son, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Judge Anne-Christine Massullo’s ruling struck down Peterson’s writ of habeas corpus petition and rejected his request for a […]
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
Poll: Should Elon Musk step down as head of Twitter? CEO says he will abide by poll results
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Should Elon Musk step down as head of Twitter? The social media app’s CEO put out a poll Sunday afternoon to get the public’s opinion. KRON On is streaming news live now Musk said he will “abide by the results of this poll.” The poll was tweeted at 3:20 p.m. and […]
MyShake app successfully warned Bay Area residents of NorCal earthquake
MyShake early earthquake warning system successfully alerted three million Californians including thousands in Bay Area before the 6.4 quake struck Humboldt County, as users were instructed to "drop, cover and hold on."
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
buffalonynews.net
Indian origin teen jumps off San Francisco bridge; Doctors say children rarely show depression but can have strong suicidal thoughts
San Francisco [US], December 15 (ANI): Depression in children and adolescents are harder to detect than in adults and are often seen as anxiety, disruptive behaviour and personality disorders in younger people, according to mental health professionals. The symptoms of depression in adolescents, say experts, can differ from the adult...
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
KTVU FOX 2
Silicon Valley has highest number of bicycle crashes in the last decade
A new report says Palo Alto and San Jose have had the most bicycle crashes in Silicon Valley over the last 10 years, leaving dozens of bikers injured. This comes just after San Jose hit a gruesome milestone of 64 pedestrian deaths due to a traffic crash this year.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
