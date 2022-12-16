ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (12/19/2022)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-8) take on Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) to conclude NFL Week 15 on Monday Night Football. Green Bay has won its last five Monday night games. The Rams can tie the series at 48-48-2 with a victory. Kickoff is set for Monday, December 19 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.
Portland Timbers release 2023 regular-season schedule

The Portland Timbers’ 2023 MLS schedule is set, featuring the earliest regular season opener in team history and 34 total games stretching through the end of October. The Timbers open up 2023 at home Feb. 25 against Sporting Kansas City, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Providence Park. That game marks the first Timbers game streamed on Apple TV+, the new home for every Timbers and MLS match.
