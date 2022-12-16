Read full article on original website
NFL
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants QB Dak Prescott to 'keep firing' despite costly interceptions in OT loss
The Dallas Cowboys could have clinched their spot in the postseason with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but a comeback by the Jaguars turned what had looked like an easy win into an eventual overtime loss. Even though Dallas was still able to punch its ticket to...
NFL
Colts bench Matt Ryan, name Nick Foles starting QB for Monday's game vs. Chargers
A disappointing, tumultuous, borderline-chaotic season has produced another change under center for the Colts. Nick Foles will start for Indianapolis in Monday night's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. Foles becomes the second quarterback to replace Matt Ryan in the starting lineup this...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 16 waiver wire
Waiver advice, fantasy advice in general, is not a perfect science. Sometimes things go awry. Plenty of apparent diamonds in the rough end up being utterly worthless. But sometimes you slip Jerick McKinnon and Zay Jones into the same article the week before playoffs, and they both drop 34 fantasy points. I surely hope that the 29% of you that added McKinnon and the 8% of you that added Jones started both guys for Week 15. If you did, you're probably moving on to the semifinals. (Spoiler alert: I have the data, 31% of you started McKinnon, and 49% of you started Jones. Those numbers should both go way up for Week 16).
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 16: Trevor Lawrence skyrockets into top 10; Tom Brady tumbles
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 15 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 16. 2022 stats: 14 games | 67.4 pct | 4,496 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 35 pass TD | 11 INT | 313 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 5 fumbles.
NFL
The First Read, Week 16: Who's clinched a playoff berth? Helped/hurt their chances?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- Brock Purdy's ability to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. -- The return of a familiar name to the MVP race. But first,...
NFL
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win over the rival Cowboys on Saturday, but may have to manage without its star quarterback. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown versus Dallas, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources.
NFL
Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion
Any realistic chances at a repeat long ago dissipated for the Los Angeles Rams, but the math has finally caught up to the reality for last season's Super Bowl champions. The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers. With three weeks remaining in the season, the Rams tied the 1999 Denver Broncos for the earliest elimination of any defending Super Bowl champion in history, according to NFL Research.
NFL
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wary of resting healthy players ahead of postseason
The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the NFC West title last week and are likely locked into the No. 2 or 3 seed in the conference, but coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't plan on resting his starters multiple games down the stretch. "I think that's one of the biggest mistakes people...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
NFL City Life: San Francisco with Saweetie and Deebo Samuel
"NFL City Life" features football stars past and present hanging out with icons and emerging artists who are putting their team home base on the map. Our third episode features Bay Area artist and CEO "Icy Girl" Saweetie meeting up with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The two sit down at the studio and dive deep into music, culture and the unique energy that makes San Francisco like no other city.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 21
QB Colt McCoy (concussion) is out Sunday against Tampa Bay, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. WR Devin Duvernay suffered a broken bone in his foot during practice on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Ravens placed Duvernay on injured reserve. 2022 · 5-9-0 INJURIES. TE Ian Thomas...
NFL
Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, putting his availability in question for Week 16's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Joining Audacy's SportsRadio 94WIP on Tuesday morning, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the QB's injury, but he didn't rule Hurts...
NFL
Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is bound for a Baltimore return. The Ravens claimed Watkins on Tuesday in a timely move that came on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, the team announced. Already dealing with a dearth of receiving talent, the...
NFL
Giants QB Daniel Jones on Year 4 improvement: 'I have gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL'
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has improved leaps and bounds in his fourth season, helping guide Big Blue to the precipice of a playoff berth. Following the biggest win of his career Sunday night over Washington, Jones said the most significant improvement under head coach Brian Daboll has come with learning how to win games.
NFL
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tops 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol ended on Thursday, Dec. 15. Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541...
NFL
Commanders frustrated with late-game calls in loss: 'Thought we did everything we were supposed to do'
The Washington Commanders were left with a bitter taste of defeat after a controversial finish in Sunday night's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. With a chance to tie the game late, quarterback Taylor Heinicke's pass to Curtis Samuel on fourth-and-goal fell incomplete as Giants corner Darnay Holmes was draped all over the wideout on an apparent pass interference. No flag came.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Dak Prescott among four superstars playing below expectation
Now is the time of year when the NFL's biggest superstars take matters into their own hands to help their respective teams qualify for the postseason. We've seen such players rise when the stakes are highest -- guys like quarterback Joe Burrow, who's led the Bengals to six straight wins, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, whose prolific production just helped the Vikings complete the largest comeback win in NFL history.
NFL
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Bills QB Josh Allen highlight Players of the Week
Saturday offered a special slate of games in the NFL, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen were at the center of two stupendous contests. Cousins and Allen shined in memorable wins for their squads, so it was unsurprising when both were lauded for their...
NFL
Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to be without MVP candidate Jalen Hurts this week against Dallas but will get back another key member of the offense. The team announced that tight end Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve. Making the move on Tuesday indicates the club expects the...
