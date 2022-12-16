ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 16 waiver wire

Waiver advice, fantasy advice in general, is not a perfect science. Sometimes things go awry. Plenty of apparent diamonds in the rough end up being utterly worthless. But sometimes you slip Jerick McKinnon and Zay Jones into the same article the week before playoffs, and they both drop 34 fantasy points. I surely hope that the 29% of you that added McKinnon and the 8% of you that added Jones started both guys for Week 15. If you did, you're probably moving on to the semifinals. (Spoiler alert: I have the data, 31% of you started McKinnon, and 49% of you started Jones. Those numbers should both go way up for Week 16).
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win over the rival Cowboys on Saturday, but may have to manage without its star quarterback. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown versus Dallas, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

Any realistic chances at a repeat long ago dissipated for the Los Angeles Rams, but the math has finally caught up to the reality for last season's Super Bowl champions. The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers. With three weeks remaining in the season, the Rams tied the 1999 Denver Broncos for the earliest elimination of any defending Super Bowl champion in history, according to NFL Research.
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL

NFL City Life: San Francisco with Saweetie and Deebo Samuel

"NFL City Life" features football stars past and present hanging out with icons and emerging artists who are putting their team home base on the map. Our third episode features Bay Area artist and CEO "Icy Girl" Saweetie meeting up with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The two sit down at the studio and dive deep into music, culture and the unique energy that makes San Francisco like no other city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 21

QB Colt McCoy (concussion) is out Sunday against Tampa Bay, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. WR Devin Duvernay suffered a broken bone in his foot during practice on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Ravens placed Duvernay on injured reserve. 2022 · 5-9-0 INJURIES. TE Ian Thomas...
NFL

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is bound for a Baltimore return. The Ravens claimed Watkins on Tuesday in a timely move that came on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, the team announced. Already dealing with a dearth of receiving talent, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tops 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol ended on Thursday, Dec. 15. Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541...
NFL

Commanders frustrated with late-game calls in loss: 'Thought we did everything we were supposed to do'

The Washington Commanders were left with a bitter taste of defeat after a controversial finish in Sunday night's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. With a chance to tie the game late, quarterback Taylor Heinicke's pass to Curtis Samuel on fourth-and-goal fell incomplete as Giants corner Darnay Holmes was draped all over the wideout on an apparent pass interference. No flag came.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Dak Prescott among four superstars playing below expectation

Now is the time of year when the NFL's biggest superstars take matters into their own hands to help their respective teams qualify for the postseason. We've seen such players rise when the stakes are highest -- guys like quarterback Joe Burrow, who's led the Bengals to six straight wins, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, whose prolific production just helped the Vikings complete the largest comeback win in NFL history.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to be without MVP candidate Jalen Hurts this week against Dallas but will get back another key member of the offense. The team announced that tight end Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve. Making the move on Tuesday indicates the club expects the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy