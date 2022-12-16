Read full article on original website
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
Lakers Land 76ers’ Tobias Harris In Bold 3-Team Trade Scenario
Before any NBA season begins, we make the best predictions that we can. Yet, without fail, it’s a fool’s endeavor. The NBA is simply too unpredictable. Teams that looked poised to contend will falter, and teams will surpass expectations as well. To say that we’re making educated guesses may be an overstatement.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said Larry Bird Is Far Better Than LeBron James And Any Other Small Forward In NBA History
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird starred in some intense duels during their time together in the NBA. Although His Airness struggled a lot to win against Bird and his Boston Celtics, he put up incredible individual performances to make life a living hell for the C's during the 80s. MJ...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Knicks Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
Unless the NBA changes its lottery system, there will always be debates about tanking. For the uninitiated: when an NBA team is said to be tanking, it means they don’t want to win games in a given season. After all, the more that a team loses, the better their odds in the draft lottery will be.
Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go
This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire arrested in Miami after allegedly punching his teenage daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami after allegedly punching and slapping his teenage daughter, police records show. Stoudemire, 40, is charged with battery, Miami Police Department records show. He denies the charges. Stoudemire allegedly entered his daughter's room in his Miami home Saturday night and accused her...
Rockets Land Hornets’ LaMelo Ball In Bold Trade Scenario
The unknown is always tempting. Sometimes, it can lead us astray. The NBA draft always presents the temptation of the unknown. You know what they say: the grass is always greener on the other side. The subtext in that cliche is that it isn’t. Sometimes, the grass on the other side is pretty worn down.
“Free” From Lucrative Nike Deal, Kyrie Irving Plays in Taped-Over Sneakers
Approximately a month after Nike announced that it was suspending its ties with Kyrie Irving over his decision to tweet a link to a propaganda film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent refusal to directly denounce the hateful material in the film, the shoe and athletic apparel maker officially ended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets point guard on Monday.
Brutal Anthony Davis News Could Ruin Lakers’ Season
The Los Angeles Lakers had found their stride as of late. Anthony Davis embracing the center position and re-emerging as one of the NBA’s top players was at the forefront of why the team had gone 9-4 in his last 13 appearances, staying afloat in the Western Conference standings.
76ers Land Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert In Bold Trade Scenario
In the NBA, the ability to create your own shot separates the stars from the role players. Let it be said that there’s no shame in being a role player. Still, if you’re dependent on others to generate offense, you are inherently not a featured part of your team’s offense. By definition, you are a role player.
Warriors Land Raptors’ OG Anunoby In Bold Trade Scenario
As a general rule, the team that wins the NBA championship has a quiet off-season. Think about it. This team just won the NBA championship. Why should they fix something that isn’t broken?. At the same time, sometimes, championship malaise sets in. Moreover, losing a couple of key role...
Lakers Eyeing Potential Bulls Mega Trade In Event Of Blow Up
The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing some better basketball recently but they are going to face some challenges in the coming weeks as they are going to be without NBA star Anthony Davis. Davis suffered a right foot injury and will be sidelined for at least one month because of it.
Bulls’ Zach LaVine Trade To Mavericks Gaining Momentum?
After making a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to replicate that level of success this season. Many people believed they had one of the worst offseason in the NBA, and based on how things have gone thus far, it would be hard to argue against that.
Donovan Mitchell Gives Bold Take On Cavs-Jazz Trade
One of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason was made between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. Looking to cement themselves as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers joined the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes at the 11th hour and pulled off a blockbuster trade for the three-time All-Star.
3 Bold Trades For Knicks To Go All-In On Title Pursuit
Why wait?If you’re ready to do something, do it. Say you’ve always wanted to skydive. Eventually, that’s something you’ll be too old to do. If it’s really on your bucket list, it would be better to do it sooner rather than later. NBA teams can wait too long as well.
Jericho Sims Forges a 'Winning' Role in Knicks' Rotation
Sims continues to make the most out of his unlikely opportunity in the New York Knicks' nine-man rotation.
