wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Members Award Construction Contract And Announce Groundbreaking Date For The Haliburton Complex
Groundbreaking is scheduled January 19 on Bryan ISD’s complex combining buses, maintenance, food service, central distribution, custodial. and records operations. That is after BISD board members during their December 15 special meeting awarded a $34.5 million dollar construction contract. It is a $10 million dollar increase since voters three...
wtaw.com
An Electrical Fire At A&M United Methodist Church Results In Moving The Location Of Holiday Services And Church Offices
An electrical fire Monday afternoon at A&M United Methodist Church has resulted in the relocation of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day services. According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, power to the church’s sanctuary building will be out for a few weeks.
Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
KBTX.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz. No other details...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting on W. 17th St near San Jacinto Lane. Neighbors on the scene tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that they heard multiple gunshots just after 6 p.m. and that one person was injured and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
KBTX.com
5-vehicle crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving five vehicles slowed traffic Tuesday morning on Highway 6 in College Station. College Station police shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 6 and diverted all traffic onto the Harvey Road exit. The roads are now back open. According to police, everyone...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Investigating Multiple Shootings
Three shootings are under investigation by Bryan police. Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane near Henderson Park for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was found and treated at the scene by medics. Someone was taken to the...
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 32nd Trip To The Brazos County Jail On Charges That Includes His Seventh Parole Violation
In May 2012, a Brazos County district court jury sentenced a Bryan man to 16 years in prison for vehicle burglaries with two or more prior convictions. Since then, he has been arrested seven times for violating parole. The latest arrest of 48 year old Cephus Jackson Jr. was Sunday...
fox44news.com
Bryan shooting victim hospitalized
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Bryan shooting early Saturday morning. Bryan Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
News Channel 25
Overnight shooting near Bryan business, 1 injured: Police
BRYAN, Texas — A man was shot early Saturday morning near a Bryan business. The shooting, about 4 a.m., occurred "across the parking lot" as officers were investigating a disturbance in the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic along Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road south of Hearne. According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. At one point, they say an 18-wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel. The...
KWTX
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety tells KBTX there has been a probable sighting of Tanner Hoang’s car in the Bastrop area but the Texas A&M student remains missing as of Monday night as authorities continue to follow up on potential leads and tips that are coming in from across the region.
KBTX.com
“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil to honor homeless in BCS who passed away this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the past year. “We’re going to be taking part in a national movement called the longest night of...
kwhi.com
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
One person was arrested Sunday morning on marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 9:20, Corporal Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the driver Michaela Bocz, 25 of Hutto, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Brenham Police arrested one person on a criminal trespass warning Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:05, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a subject on location in violation of an active criminal trespass warning. Officer Morong made location and met with Edman Rodriguez, 44 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KLTV
Falls County man charged in murder of family member
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Dec. 16, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
