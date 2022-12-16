ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Another horrible Phoenix Suns scandal revealed

Major sponsors forced Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to sell the franchise after a September report exposed a clear pattern of racist and misogynistic behavior. However, some within the Suns organization are beginning to ask when other Suns executives will be held accountable for the same behavior in which Sarver engaged.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Analysis Network

Donovan Mitchell Gives Bold Take On Cavs-Jazz Trade

One of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason was made between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. Looking to cement themselves as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers joined the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes at the 11th hour and pulled off a blockbuster trade for the three-time All-Star.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
