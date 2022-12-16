Read full article on original website
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
Lakers Land 76ers’ Tobias Harris In Bold 3-Team Trade Scenario
Before any NBA season begins, we make the best predictions that we can. Yet, without fail, it’s a fool’s endeavor. The NBA is simply too unpredictable. Teams that looked poised to contend will falter, and teams will surpass expectations as well. To say that we’re making educated guesses may be an overstatement.
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Knicks Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
Unless the NBA changes its lottery system, there will always be debates about tanking. For the uninitiated: when an NBA team is said to be tanking, it means they don’t want to win games in a given season. After all, the more that a team loses, the better their odds in the draft lottery will be.
thecomeback.com
Another horrible Phoenix Suns scandal revealed
Major sponsors forced Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to sell the franchise after a September report exposed a clear pattern of racist and misogynistic behavior. However, some within the Suns organization are beginning to ask when other Suns executives will be held accountable for the same behavior in which Sarver engaged.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Sign Hard-Throwing Right-Handed Pitcher
Dodgers sign another pitcher to their 2023 pitching staff. His name is Jacob Pilarski.
Donovan Mitchell Gives Bold Take On Cavs-Jazz Trade
One of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason was made between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. Looking to cement themselves as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers joined the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes at the 11th hour and pulled off a blockbuster trade for the three-time All-Star.
Lakers Eyeing Potential Bulls Mega Trade In Event Of Blow Up
The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing some better basketball recently but they are going to face some challenges in the coming weeks as they are going to be without NBA star Anthony Davis. Davis suffered a right foot injury and will be sidelined for at least one month because of it.
Brutal Anthony Davis News Could Ruin Lakers’ Season
The Los Angeles Lakers had found their stride as of late. Anthony Davis embracing the center position and re-emerging as one of the NBA’s top players was at the forefront of why the team had gone 9-4 in his last 13 appearances, staying afloat in the Western Conference standings.
Warriors Land Raptors’ OG Anunoby In Bold Trade Scenario
As a general rule, the team that wins the NBA championship has a quiet off-season. Think about it. This team just won the NBA championship. Why should they fix something that isn’t broken?. At the same time, sometimes, championship malaise sets in. Moreover, losing a couple of key role...
76ers Land Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert In Bold Trade Scenario
In the NBA, the ability to create your own shot separates the stars from the role players. Let it be said that there’s no shame in being a role player. Still, if you’re dependent on others to generate offense, you are inherently not a featured part of your team’s offense. By definition, you are a role player.
Tension Mounting For Bulls Stars DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine
Just under a year ago, the Chicago Bulls looked like the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference. They were in the first place and rolling as all of their acquisitions paid dividends. For years they had been trying to build around NBA star Zach LaVine, and they had finally accomplished it.
