Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up; Dogecoin remains biggest loser in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether gained in Asian trading on Wednesday afternoon, with Dogecoin continuing to lead declines across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin inched up 0.17% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$16,813 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether gained 0.16% to US$1,209, according to CoinMarketCap.
Crypto Firms May Have to Report EU Tax Evaders
The EU has proposed new tax transparency rules for crypto transactions. During a press conference on Thursday (Dec. 8), Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner for the economy, said the upcoming amendment to the Directive on Administrative Cooperation, also known as DAC8, will propose new reporting requirements for all service providers facilitating cryptocurrency transactions for European Union taxpayers.
fullycrypto.com
EU May Ask Crypto Entities To Report User Activities for Taxation
The European Commission has published a policy that would see crypto-handling entities forced to hand over more personal information on their users. The Commission says it wants to claw back over $2.5 billion per year in lost tax revenues. Non-EU entities would also have to comply if they served EU...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
forkast.news
A year of scandals in the crypto industry has led to questions about the viability of regulation.
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – December 21, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. For most of the world, crypto remains the Wild West, and 2022 could go down as one of the worst years in crypto history. And that’s on top of the bear market that has seen trillions wiped from the value of digital assets.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin rises, Ether gains on potential Visa integration, BNB rebounds
Bitcoin prices rose Wednesday morning in Asia amid a week of volatile price movements in end-of-year trading. Ether gained after credit-card giant Visa said it’s exploring how to introduce recurring, automatic payments for self-custodial Ethereum wallets. Other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies also moved higher. See related article: Visa explores...
forkast.news
FTX says it has over US$1B in cash assets
The new restructuring team of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has reportedly located over US$1 billion in cash assets that are held in U.S. financial institutions. The team also requested back millions in political and charitable contributions made by former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. Fast facts. FTX’s new management told creditors...
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Advises Users To Convert USDT to USDC
Coinbase posted a blog encouraging people to convert their USDT to USDC at no cost. The exchange implicitly targeted Tether (USDT) for the adequacy of its reserves. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has urged its customers to transfer from Tether (USDT) to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), calling the latter a “trusted and reputable stablecoin.” The underlying reason for the transition is unclear, but Coinbase feels recent events have prompted the move.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH
Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
forkast.news
S. Korea’s Busan city crypto exchange moves ahead without global partners
South Korea’s Busan city announced the steering committee on Monday for building its flagship digital asset exchange, but it didn’t include most of the global exchanges that earlier partnered with Busan for the initiative. Fast facts. The steering committee includes 18 local blockchain experts, but no representatives of...
forkast.news
Web 3.0 firms must ‘keep costs low,’ improve efficiency to navigate downturns, says Rotten Tomatoes cofounder
In a market downturn, Web3 companies need to “keep costs crazy low, as low as possible” and try to improve the work process, Patrick Lee, cofounder of film and TV show review platform Rotten Tomatoes and cofounder and managing partner of U.S.-based PKO Investments, told Forkast. Lee spoke...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Announces Zero-Fee USDT to USDC Stablecoin Conversion
In what may signal the beginning of a new phase in the battle for stablecoin dominance, Coinbase, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is now encouraging its users to swap from Tether's USDT to Circle's USDC with zero-fee trades. "The events of the past few weeks have...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
forkast.news
Binance acquires Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has acquired Indonesia-based crypto exchange Tokocrypto, according to a CNBC report on Monday,. Tokocrypto-backed tokens rose 23% in the four hours to 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to CoinMarketCap. CNBC cited an acquisition statement saying that Yudhono Ravis will succeed the company’s...
Comments / 0