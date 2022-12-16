ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up; Dogecoin remains biggest loser in top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin and Ether gained in Asian trading on Wednesday afternoon, with Dogecoin continuing to lead declines across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin inched up 0.17% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$16,813 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether gained 0.16% to US$1,209, according to CoinMarketCap.
PYMNTS

Crypto Firms May Have to Report EU Tax Evaders

The EU has proposed new tax transparency rules for crypto transactions. During a press conference on Thursday (Dec. 8), Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner for the economy, said the upcoming amendment to the Directive on Administrative Cooperation, also known as DAC8, will propose new reporting requirements for all service providers facilitating cryptocurrency transactions for European Union taxpayers.
fullycrypto.com

EU May Ask Crypto Entities To Report User Activities for Taxation

The European Commission has published a policy that would see crypto-handling entities forced to hand over more personal information on their users. The Commission says it wants to claw back over $2.5 billion per year in lost tax revenues. Non-EU entities would also have to comply if they served EU...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin rises, Ether gains on potential Visa integration, BNB rebounds

Bitcoin prices rose Wednesday morning in Asia amid a week of volatile price movements in end-of-year trading. Ether gained after credit-card giant Visa said it’s exploring how to introduce recurring, automatic payments for self-custodial Ethereum wallets. Other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies also moved higher. See related article: Visa explores...
forkast.news

FTX says it has over US$1B in cash assets

The new restructuring team of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has reportedly located over US$1 billion in cash assets that are held in U.S. financial institutions. The team also requested back millions in political and charitable contributions made by former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. Fast facts. FTX’s new management told creditors...
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Advises Users To Convert USDT to USDC

Coinbase posted a blog encouraging people to convert their USDT to USDC at no cost. The exchange implicitly targeted Tether (USDT) for the adequacy of its reserves. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has urged its customers to transfer from Tether (USDT) to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), calling the latter a “trusted and reputable stablecoin.” The underlying reason for the transition is unclear, but Coinbase feels recent events have prompted the move.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH

Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
forkast.news

S. Korea’s Busan city crypto exchange moves ahead without global partners

South Korea’s Busan city announced the steering committee on Monday for building its flagship digital asset exchange, but it didn’t include most of the global exchanges that earlier partnered with Busan for the initiative. Fast facts. The steering committee includes 18 local blockchain experts, but no representatives of...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Announces Zero-Fee USDT to USDC Stablecoin Conversion

In what may signal the beginning of a new phase in the battle for stablecoin dominance, Coinbase, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is now encouraging its users to swap from Tether's USDT to Circle's USDC with zero-fee trades. "The events of the past few weeks have...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
forkast.news

Binance acquires Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has acquired Indonesia-based crypto exchange Tokocrypto, according to a CNBC report on Monday,. Tokocrypto-backed tokens rose 23% in the four hours to 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to CoinMarketCap. CNBC cited an acquisition statement saying that Yudhono Ravis will succeed the company’s...

