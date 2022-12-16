ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold

TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Receives $50,000 Grant

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is pleased to announce that it has received a $50,000 grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. Funds from the grant will be used to expand and enhance its educational outreach program by creating an artist residency program. Artist Series Concerts will increase the benefits...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31

I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay's most WTF stories of 2022

It's hard to believe that in the last 12 months, the Tampa Bay area lost a police chief due to a golf cart scandal, Pasco County was under quarantine because of giant African land snails, and the Home Shopping Network debuted a new line of terrifying robot cops in St. Pete. Yes, 2022 was one of the weirdest yet. Here are a few of the more notable moments from our big dumb year.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022

It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

100 families gifted bikes by Tampa business owner, organization

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays. “I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hotbins in Tampa offers bargain hunt with big deals for local shoppers

TAMPA, Fla. - Local shoppers are combing through bins hoping to find big deals for $12 or less, depending on the day at Hotbins in Tampa. Hotbins store manager Mike Ijak said most of the merchandise is returned items from Amazon, but it doesn't mean they're used. "Also, we buy...
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s Presents There Concerts in January

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present three concerts in January: Grammy Award-nominated Dover Quartet on January 10 at the Historic Asolo Theater; husband/wife duo Kerry Wilkerson, bass-baritone and Danielle Talamantes, soprano on January 18 at Plantation Golf and Country Club; and violinist Steven Moeckel with pianist Joanna Goldstein on January 29 and 30 at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy