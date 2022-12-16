Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Receives $50,000 Grant
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is pleased to announce that it has received a $50,000 grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. Funds from the grant will be used to expand and enhance its educational outreach program by creating an artist residency program. Artist Series Concerts will increase the benefits...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31
I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
What Tampa Bay holiday events are open Christmas Day?
There are many holiday locations and events across the Tampa Bay area that are open for families to visit on Christmas Day.
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay's most WTF stories of 2022
It's hard to believe that in the last 12 months, the Tampa Bay area lost a police chief due to a golf cart scandal, Pasco County was under quarantine because of giant African land snails, and the Home Shopping Network debuted a new line of terrifying robot cops in St. Pete. Yes, 2022 was one of the weirdest yet. Here are a few of the more notable moments from our big dumb year.
cltampa.com
All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022
It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas
Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family, after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.
Glass falling from Tampa highrise closes Ashley Drive
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) sent out a warning about falling glass in Downtown Tampa on Tuesday, according to their Twitter.
mynews13.com
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
orlandoweekly.com
This St. Pete mid-century time capsule comes with a private, hidden lake
This largely untouched retro home in St. Petersburg would be a marvel on its own. The built-ins and swinging bachelor decor is enough to drive any fan of mid-century design wild. But what really sets the home at 5034 28th Ave N. is fully hidden from view of any looky-loos...
Tampa Bay area cold weather shelters prepare for chilly weekend
Members with cold weather shelters say the housing crisis could prompt more people to fill the shelters.
Homeless Lakeland residents treated to VIP Christmas experience
"If there's one thing our 40-something volunteers do, it might be a touch, it might be the lipstick, it might just be the way they put that food on the table, remind them of where they were before they became homeless," she said.
100 families gifted bikes by Tampa business owner, organization
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays. “I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
fox13news.com
Hotbins in Tampa offers bargain hunt with big deals for local shoppers
TAMPA, Fla. - Local shoppers are combing through bins hoping to find big deals for $12 or less, depending on the day at Hotbins in Tampa. Hotbins store manager Mike Ijak said most of the merchandise is returned items from Amazon, but it doesn't mean they're used. "Also, we buy...
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s Presents There Concerts in January
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present three concerts in January: Grammy Award-nominated Dover Quartet on January 10 at the Historic Asolo Theater; husband/wife duo Kerry Wilkerson, bass-baritone and Danielle Talamantes, soprano on January 18 at Plantation Golf and Country Club; and violinist Steven Moeckel with pianist Joanna Goldstein on January 29 and 30 at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
Top 8 coldest Christmases in Tampa history
As the Tampa Bay area braces for a blast of cold air to pass through later this week, experts predict temperatures won't even come close to the coldest Tampa Christmases on record.
