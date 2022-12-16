ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

DEA summit invites families of fentanyl victims

By Joshua Short
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QINJ5_0jkWXAXT00

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 is getting some new numbers from federal officials on the fentanyl crisis.

These numbers were revealed during the DEA’s Family Summit in Centennial. FOX31 was there and heard from families impacted by the poison, paralyzing our communities.

Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections after strep A deaths

Samuel Kelley, is the uncle of 15-year-old Josiah Velasquez, who died earlier this year – along with countless others in Colorado – as a result of fentanyl.

“I want people to know this is a problem,” Kelley said, adding: “Maybe the president can step in and take action and sign an executive order.”

Other families say overdose shouldn’t be the term used to described these deaths, but “murder by fentanyl poisoning.”

Those afflicted families joined federal officials, educators and advocates for a first-of-its kind family summit. It’s an “all-hands on-deck” approach, led by the DEA, as the search for answers on a growing problem gripping the nation and Colorado continues.

Fentanyl overdose deaths up 1,071%

One statistic the Problem Solvers learned about was the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths, which has gone up 1,071% percent from 2017 to 2021.

The number of dosage units of fentanyl taken off the streets has gone up from 12 pills in 2017 to 360,158 pills in 2021, an increase of more than 30,000 times.

“It’s killing our neighbors, it’s killing our children, it’s killed over 100,000 Americans,” Cole Finegan said. He’s the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado and was a panelist for part of the summit. He said the plan of attack at the federal level is evolving.

Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage

“We’re focused on the people at the top of the political chain. We’re trying to find the people who are making it and the people who are distributing it,” Finegan said.

Families connected by loss seek solutions

But the focus at Thursday night’s event was on the families connected by grief and a search for solutions.

“The more that we can speak and give voices to the people that no longer have those voices, because it was taken from them due to the actions that they did unknowingly, that’s where the change happens,” Kelley added.

“Eighteen months ago, I never heard of fentanyl. Now it’s something we talk about every day in the United States Attorney’s office,” Finegan said.

He also said that if his office ends up prosecuting someone directly connected to a death and they’re found guilty, they could serve a range of 20 years in prison to life.

Woman shot in road rage incident in Wheat Ridge

Other intelligence agencies used this summit to help prevent other families from becoming victims. Social media plays a big role in how young people end up dying because of fentanyl, according to officials and speakers at the summit.

DEA officials say this is not a war against drugs but a fight to save lives.

9NEWS

Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's homeless woes worsened in 2022, federal report shows

While it's a far cry from California's crisis, Colorado's homeless situation worsened since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. An annual federal report counted 10,397 homeless in Colorado in early 2022, an increase of 551 individuals compared to two years ago. When compared to last year, the picture is much worse. The state added nearly 2,000 homeless people since 2021.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

OVER 600 HOMELESS MINORS IN COLORADO

According to the state department of human services. That means 85 out of 282 youth who separated from foster care, will become homeless in less than two years. I talked with a local expert about how the community could help
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Law enforcement agencies send warning on circulation of ghost guns

Law enforcement agencies in Colorado are running a new campaign to raise awareness about the rise in "ghost guns" and violence in the community.The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, the ATF and the Denver Police Department released a public service announcement talking about the consequences of making ghost guns and also shared the story of Saul Ramirez Escobedo. Ramirez Escobedo, a now convicted felon, started building ghost guns when the pandemic started after a relative recruited him to buy gun parts and make weapons. Soon he was selling these ghost guns on the streets. "So basically, ghost guns, are guns that you...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado federal employee accused of creating fake children to receive dead relatives' benefits

Justin Skiff, a Social Security Administration employee, is accused of creating 10 fake identities of children to claim "surviving child" benefits of real people who passed away. The 36-year-old Castle Pines resident appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday. He faces charges of wire fraud, social security frand, and money laundering. Skiff's actions led to the theft of approximately $310,601.44 from the Social Security Administration, according to a press release released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. RELATED  Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, charged with wire fraud and conspiracy in U.S. Case documents allege Skiff's thefts...
CASTLE PINES, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in north Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's homeless population jumps by 24% in 2022, number of people in streets rises sharply

Metro Denver's homeless population jumped by a quarter, adding nearly 1,400 between 2021 and 2022, federal data show. The data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report reflect a single-night snapshot of homelessness, so there could be more — or fewer — homeless people at any given day in America's major cities. The survey counted 6,884 homeless people — the overwhelming majority of...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

