Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:03 p.m. EST
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand. Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice and powerful winds between Thursday and Saturday across much of the country. Delta, United and other airlines say they are loosening their change fee policies so travelers can choose new flights and avoid the bad weather. The weather added uncertainty to what's expected to be a busy travel season. AAA estimates that nearly 113 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s 4% higher than last year.
KHQ Right Now
President of Ukraine set to come to Washington D.C on Dec. 21
The President of Ukraine is set to come to Washington D.C on Dec. 21. United States officials say that President Biden will announce an additional $1.8 billion in security assistance for Ukraine.
KHQ Right Now
CENTS® Powers Ecosystem at new Mississippi Cyber Center
By Light's CyberCENTS® supports the Mississippi Cyber Initiative, a collaboration of academic, private-sector, Federal, state, and local organizations to train the next generation of cyber warriors. MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On November 9, 2022, Mississippi State University (MSU) and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC)...
KHQ Right Now
FL OAG EXCLUSIVE: ICE Training Videos About Losing Track of More Than 150,000 Illegal Immigrants
The following clips are exclusive footage, obtained by the Florida Attorney General's Office, of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement training videos and virtual meetings regarding Operation Horizon, revealing that ICE lost more than 150,000 illegal immigrants entering the United States without proper processing procedures. The footage is part of a...
KHQ Right Now
Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways ‘dodgy’
Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.
Comments / 0