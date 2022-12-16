ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:03 p.m. EST

Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand. Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice and powerful winds between Thursday and Saturday across much of the country. Delta, United and other airlines say they are loosening their change fee policies so travelers can choose new flights and avoid the bad weather. The weather added uncertainty to what's expected to be a busy travel season. AAA estimates that nearly 113 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s 4% higher than last year.
GEORGIA STATE
CENTS® Powers Ecosystem at new Mississippi Cyber Center

By Light's CyberCENTS® supports the Mississippi Cyber Initiative, a collaboration of academic, private-sector, Federal, state, and local organizations to train the next generation of cyber warriors. MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On November 9, 2022, Mississippi State University (MSU) and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC)...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FL OAG EXCLUSIVE: ICE Training Videos About Losing Track of More Than 150,000 Illegal Immigrants

The following clips are exclusive footage, obtained by the Florida Attorney General's Office, of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement training videos and virtual meetings regarding Operation Horizon, revealing that ICE lost more than 150,000 illegal immigrants entering the United States without proper processing procedures. The footage is part of a...
FLORIDA STATE
Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways 'dodgy'

Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.

