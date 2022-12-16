ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

KWED Christmas Angel winner to be announced today

(Seguin) — You will want to stay close to your radio Wednesday morning. That’s because, the winner of this year’s KWED Christmas Angel contest will be announced. KWED News Director Cindy Aguirre-Herrera will again have the pleasure of introducing this year’s winner live on the air. As per contest rules, the person who nominated the winner will also join KWED as we take a moment to have them read the letter to the winner for the very first time.
SHS Class of ’66 makes contribution to GRMC

(Seguin) – After 50 plus years, the Seguin High School Class of 1966 is still growing strong by giving back to its community. The group of former Matadors recently donated a pair of benches to the Edmund Kuempel Meditation Courtyard at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Among those leading the class effort was Gary Elley.
Volunteers enjoying their time spent at the kettle post

(Seguin) — Kettle Bell volunteers remain hard at work this holiday season. Volunteer Bill Ermel was among those knocking out a morning shift Monday outside the Seguin Walmart Store. Ermel, representing the Seguin Noon Lions Club, says ringing the bell for the Seguin Salvation Army is always a good time.
Michael James Bloch

Michael James Bloch, age 50 of Odessa, Texas passed away on December 17, 2022. Mike was born in Seguin, Texas on October 13, 1972, to Willie and Brenda Bloch. He graduated from Seguin High School where he was active in football, track, UIL, and NHS. He was voted the Wittiest boy in his class.
Michele Elizabeth Howard

Michele Elizabeth Howard, age 51 of Seguin, passed away on December 18, 2022. Michele was born on February 28, 1971 in Hancock, Michigan to Patricia Louise (Schmitt) and Daniel James Schacht. She will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother. Her heart and home were always open with...
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Early voting begins in Seguin City Council Run-off race

(Seguin) — This week marks the start of early voting in the Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Runoff Election in Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes says four races in Guadalupe County are slated for a run-off following results in the Nov. 3 election. Campaigning for the District...
Gifting radio listeners with the sounds of the season

(Seguin) – Koennecke Chorus students took their show on the road this past week bringing the sounds of the holidays to all those on this year’s second annual community tour schedule. Among the stops was Seguin Radio KWED. Sounds, pg. 3. Sounds, continued. The elementary school students gathered...
Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Thousands of dollars worth of drugs intercepted in Guadalupe County

(Seguin) — A Laredo man was unsuccessful in moving over $100,000 worth of cocaine through Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force investigators say Javier Jonathan Gonzalez, 26, of Laredo was arrested Wednesday following his arrest along Interstate 10. The drug bust was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of IH-10 East.
