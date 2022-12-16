Read full article on original website
KWED Christmas Angel winner to be announced today
(Seguin) — You will want to stay close to your radio Wednesday morning. That’s because, the winner of this year’s KWED Christmas Angel contest will be announced. KWED News Director Cindy Aguirre-Herrera will again have the pleasure of introducing this year’s winner live on the air. As per contest rules, the person who nominated the winner will also join KWED as we take a moment to have them read the letter to the winner for the very first time.
SHS Class of ’66 makes contribution to GRMC
(Seguin) – After 50 plus years, the Seguin High School Class of 1966 is still growing strong by giving back to its community. The group of former Matadors recently donated a pair of benches to the Edmund Kuempel Meditation Courtyard at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Among those leading the class effort was Gary Elley.
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re Standard
Tamales are a staple of Mexican cuisine and are a popular choice for holiday celebrations in Texas. If you're looking for delicious tamales in the Lone Star State, here are five tamales stores that you should consider visiting:
Volunteers enjoying their time spent at the kettle post
(Seguin) — Kettle Bell volunteers remain hard at work this holiday season. Volunteer Bill Ermel was among those knocking out a morning shift Monday outside the Seguin Walmart Store. Ermel, representing the Seguin Noon Lions Club, says ringing the bell for the Seguin Salvation Army is always a good time.
Michael James Bloch
Michael James Bloch, age 50 of Odessa, Texas passed away on December 17, 2022. Mike was born in Seguin, Texas on October 13, 1972, to Willie and Brenda Bloch. He graduated from Seguin High School where he was active in football, track, UIL, and NHS. He was voted the Wittiest boy in his class.
Michele Elizabeth Howard
Michele Elizabeth Howard, age 51 of Seguin, passed away on December 18, 2022. Michele was born on February 28, 1971 in Hancock, Michigan to Patricia Louise (Schmitt) and Daniel James Schacht. She will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother. Her heart and home were always open with...
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Early voting begins in Seguin City Council Run-off race
(Seguin) — This week marks the start of early voting in the Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Runoff Election in Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes says four races in Guadalupe County are slated for a run-off following results in the Nov. 3 election. Campaigning for the District...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Guess the rent of this four-bedroom family home in New Braunfels
We've got a backyard, y'all!
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
BE PREPARED! Experts provide tips on protecting People, Plants, Pipes plus Pets
(Seguin) — Don’t spend your Christmas dealing with broken pipes and a flooded home. With this weekend’s cold snap in the forecast, area plumbers are warning residents to cover their pipes and protect their homes especially if they will be traveling out of town this Christmas holiday.
How to prepare your pipes for Thursday's freeze in San Antonio
Here's how to protect your pipes if you're traveling.
Gifting radio listeners with the sounds of the season
(Seguin) – Koennecke Chorus students took their show on the road this past week bringing the sounds of the holidays to all those on this year’s second annual community tour schedule. Among the stops was Seguin Radio KWED. Sounds, pg. 3. Sounds, continued. The elementary school students gathered...
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job
FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
Thousands of dollars worth of drugs intercepted in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) — A Laredo man was unsuccessful in moving over $100,000 worth of cocaine through Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force investigators say Javier Jonathan Gonzalez, 26, of Laredo was arrested Wednesday following his arrest along Interstate 10. The drug bust was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of IH-10 East.
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
