(Seguin) — You will want to stay close to your radio Wednesday morning. That’s because, the winner of this year’s KWED Christmas Angel contest will be announced. KWED News Director Cindy Aguirre-Herrera will again have the pleasure of introducing this year’s winner live on the air. As per contest rules, the person who nominated the winner will also join KWED as we take a moment to have them read the letter to the winner for the very first time.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO