KKTV
Multiple ‘disturbances’ lead to arrest of a wanted man in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody following a couple of incidents police described as “disturbances” in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police started tracking Brigham Sheehan on Monday when an off-duty officer noticed a man and woman physically fighting in a vehicle. When the suspect learned the witness was a law enforcement officer, the suspect vehicle sped off and a short chase ensued involving uniformed officers. Police called off the chase for safety reasons. Police are reporting they believe the man involved in the fight was Sheehan.
Robbery with a firearm at business near Platte Ave
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a robbery at a business on East Boulder Street on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business on the 2300 block of East Boulder St near Platte Avenue. Officer’s investigation showed a man entered […]
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect arrested following chase in Colorado Springs
Experts share tips on keeping utility bills low as temperatures dip below zero. Update on fire in Boulder County. More than 100 Natl. Guard members will help Colorado deal with the cold temps.
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against Anderson Aldrich was dismissed Aug. 11, the now-accused Club Q killer’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took the 22-year-old to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,” said his neighbor, Xavier Kraus, who...
Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area. The PPD told KRDO officers were trying The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Custer County standoff suspect arrested
Brigham Sheehan is facing multiple charges. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Experts share tips on keeping utility bills low as temperatures dip below zero.
Pueblo standoff with homicide suspect ends peacefully
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police say a homicide suspect was arrested without incident after a standoff with police on Pueblo’s North Side on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally sent a Tweet just after 2 p.m. warning the community of heavy police activity near the 1800 block of West 31st Street, in […]
Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pueblo Police Department, people are asked to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. It's unclear what triggered the heavy police presence. This is a developing story. The post Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Downtown bank robbed, investigators search for suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a reported bank robbery in Downtown Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call came in regarding a bank robbery in the 000 block of S. Tejon St. at 4:21 p.m. Monday. CSPD said a suspect...
Airport road shooting victim identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy and identified the victim of the shooting that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 17 as 42-year-old Elijah Beatty. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Saturday, at around 4:30 a.m. police received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block […]
CSPD investigating after body found in car on I-25
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. The investigation shut down much of southbound I-25 on Tuesday morning, causing heavy delays for commuters. CSPD originally posted about the investigation on […]
Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Bank robbery suspect calls police, barricades himself
UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/20/2022 2:44 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man police were searching for regarding a bank robbery on Monday, Dec. 19 allegedly called police and admitted to robbing the business, before barricading himself in a hotel room, police say. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received at 2:16 a.m. […]
Suspect arrested in connection to armed robbery of business in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect was arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a business in northeast Colorado Springs. Sunday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a robbery alarm for a business in the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy., just before 10:50 p.m. According to information The post Suspect arrested in connection to armed robbery of business in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
PPD: surveillance could assist in murder investigation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking anyone with private or business surveillance footage in the area of East 14th Street and Troy Avenue in Pueblo to review the footage from Sunday night, Dec. 18, as it may be of assistance in a murder investigation. PPD responded just before 9 p.m. on […]
KKTV
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police shut down three lanes on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass while they investigated a suspicious death on Tuesday. The lanes have since reopened. The incident started when an abandoned pickup was found Tuesday morning on the interstate between the MLK Bypass and South...
KKTV
Family asking for public’s help finding missing Colorado Springs teen
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old Emori’s safety. Emori was last seen in the area of...
KKTV
Man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, Pueblo Police announced a man is suspected of murder. According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. 6th Street just after 2 in the morning on Dec. 2 for a reported shooting. When officer around they found a dead man and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Austin Aragon.
