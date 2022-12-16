ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Multiple ‘disturbances’ lead to arrest of a wanted man in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody following a couple of incidents police described as “disturbances” in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police started tracking Brigham Sheehan on Monday when an off-duty officer noticed a man and woman physically fighting in a vehicle. When the suspect learned the witness was a law enforcement officer, the suspect vehicle sped off and a short chase ensued involving uniformed officers. Police called off the chase for safety reasons. Police are reporting they believe the man involved in the fight was Sheehan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Robbery with a firearm at business near Platte Ave

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a robbery at a business on East Boulder Street on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business on the 2300 block of East Boulder St near Platte Avenue. Officer’s investigation showed a man entered […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area. The PPD told KRDO officers were trying The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Custer County standoff suspect arrested

Brigham Sheehan is facing multiple charges. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Experts share tips on keeping utility bills low as temperatures dip below zero.
KXRM

Pueblo standoff with homicide suspect ends peacefully

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police say a homicide suspect was arrested without incident after a standoff with police on Pueblo’s North Side on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally sent a Tweet just after 2 p.m. warning the community of heavy police activity near the 1800 block of West 31st Street, in […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pueblo Police Department, people are asked to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. It's unclear what triggered the heavy police presence. This is a developing story. The post Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Airport road shooting victim identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy and identified the victim of the shooting that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 17 as 42-year-old Elijah Beatty. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Saturday, at around 4:30 a.m. police received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigating after body found in car on I-25

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. The investigation shut down much of southbound I-25 on Tuesday morning, causing heavy delays for commuters. CSPD originally posted about the investigation on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bank robbery suspect calls police, barricades himself

UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/20/2022 2:44 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man police were searching for regarding a bank robbery on Monday, Dec. 19 allegedly called police and admitted to robbing the business, before barricading himself in a hotel room, police say. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received at 2:16 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect arrested in connection to armed robbery of business in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect was arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a business in northeast Colorado Springs. Sunday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a robbery alarm for a business in the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy., just before 10:50 p.m. According to information The post Suspect arrested in connection to armed robbery of business in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PPD: surveillance could assist in murder investigation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking anyone with private or business surveillance footage in the area of East 14th Street and Troy Avenue in Pueblo to review the footage from Sunday night, Dec. 18, as it may be of assistance in a murder investigation. PPD responded just before 9 p.m. on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, Pueblo Police announced a man is suspected of murder. According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. 6th Street just after 2 in the morning on Dec. 2 for a reported shooting. When officer around they found a dead man and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Austin Aragon.
PUEBLO, CO

