Sourcing Journal

$858B Defense Spending Bill to Boost US Textile Makers, NCTO Says

The Senate has passed legislation with the potential to boost U.S. textile production beginning in the new year. A bipartisan majority on Thursday voted in favor of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an $858 billion defense-spending bill that raises pay for troops, supports Taiwan against China, and aids Ukraine’s fight against Russia. The bill also contains a key provision that will enhance government procurement of essential products produced domestically, including textiles. “We applaud the Senate for getting the NDAA across the finish line today, and we are pleased the legislation will now go to President Biden for his...
The Associated Press

Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. would lift. Pandemic-era limits on border crossings had been set to expire Wednesday — and the federal government opposed an effort by some conservative-leaning states to keep them in place. But hours before they were about to end, the Biden administration asked the court not to remove them before Christmas. It’s not clear when the court’s decision...
