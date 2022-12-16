Read full article on original website
cw14online.com
HSGT: De Pere and Green Bay Southwest record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, De Pere thumped Kimberly 70-42 in a non-conference boys basketball game. Meanwhile, in the Fox River Classic Conference, Green Bay Southwest topped Manitowoc 71-44 in girls basketball. Click the video for highlights.
cw14online.com
HSGT: Xavier and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday night in boys basketball Xavier defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 81-56 in non-conference action, while Neenah topped Bay Port 73-53 in gilrs non-conference play. Click the video for highlights.
b93radio.com
Forecasters Get Better Idea of Dangerous Storm Impacts for Sheboygan and Wisconsin
Whether or not Sheboygan County experiences a full-on blizzard may simply be a matter of semantics, because what forecasters do see is a life-threatening storm that must be taken seriously. As data becomes clearer, it now appears that light snow will begin this evening, adding up to maybe an inch...
wearegreenbay.com
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The first bit of Winter Storm Brooklyn moves in...
Green Bay developer wants to modernize more than 100-year-old former saloon
As people, we change with the times. Green Bay developer Garritt Bader wants to keep up with the times by giving a more than 100-year-old building an updated look.
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
Fond du Lac focusing on strengthening Main Street
Fond du Lac is hoping to support its economy by uplifting businesses in the downtown district of the city.
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather. If you are an organizer of a local event or service, e-mail tips@channel3000.com to add your closing to the list.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 441 northbound accident cleared, on-ramp reopened
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on WIS 441 at the on-ramp from Calumet Street is cleared. All lanes are now open at this time. Third crash in Outagamie County closes right lane on WIS 441 northbound. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:03 p.m.
WI Police Arrest Porch Pirate In Stolen Vehicle Full Of Packages
A package thief in Wisconsin expands his operations too thin and gets arrested in a stolen vehicle. The Christmas Holidays Are A Popular Time Of Year For Crime. It is strange how the holidays can be both good and bad at the same time. Of course, Christmas time is so much fun while hanging out with friends and family. Criminals also thrive during the month of December. There are plenty of people, places, and things for them to target.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon Bank promotes three employees | By Natalie Schmitz
December 19, 2022 – West Bend/Horicon/Fond du Lac, WI – Horicon Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Grace Bruins, Stephanie Albers and Devin Grant within their organization. Grace Bruins was promoted to Assistant Vice President. Grace joined Horicon Bank in September 2010 and was promoted in...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County has been cleared. The right lane is now opened to motorists, and traffic seems to be moving steadily on I-41 at WIS 125, better known as College Avenue. The...
doorcountydailynews.com
Turning Point Door County offers $10K for mysterious death information
Turning Point Door County needs your help to solve a mystery in hopes of easing the pain of one of its own. On Sunday, the organization announced it would be rewarding $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Cordarrow Hirthe. Turning Point Door County provides services such as daily living skills, supported employment, day services, and employment services to individuals who may need additional support.
seehafernews.com
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a business located on the 800 block of Oregon Street that occurred early Saturday morning at 1:53am. Officers were dispatched to the area for a weapons call, receiving information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash on I-94
CONCORD, Wis. — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday near Concord. Officials said the deputy was parked along I-94, eastbound, near County Road F at around 5 a.m. The deputy was providing security while a tow truck operator pulled a semi-truck out of the median. Officials said an eastbound vehicle struck the deputy’s squad...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels
Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities state area is clear after active situation in Pulaski
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Pulaski provided an update on the ‘active situation’ in the area of Cedar and Washington Street earlier on Saturday. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the scene and area is clear and opened back up for travel. No information about the...
