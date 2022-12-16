Read full article on original website
SFC Fines Guosen Securities HK$2.8 Million
The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) announced on Wednesday that it had fined Guosen Securities (HK) Brokerage Company, Limited (Guosen) HK$2.8 million for its failure to handle client assets and accounts properly. According to the SFC’s investigation, the licensed entity authorized to carry on securities and futures...
Bitfinex Defends Crypto despite Industry’s ‘Multiple Crises’ in 2022
Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange founded in December 2012, has said that “the future of our [cryptocurrency] industry is bright[er] now than ever,” despite the multiple crises that have rocked the industry this year, the latest being the collapse of once-beloved FTX. The 10-year-old exchange in ‘An Open Letter...
Perspectives of a Financial Market Analyst: Interview with Finalto's Neil Wilson
Finalto, a fintech name that needs no introduction, is one of the fastest-growing financial services and technology groups the fintech space has seen in the last half-decade, with a solid footprint in both the B2B and B2C sectors. Witnessing resounding growth in its B2C business, the company has managed to...
ASX Wolf Tyson Scholz Breaches Aussie Financial License Laws
The Australian Federal Court has found Tyson Scholz, a social media 'finfluencer' famous for the name ASX Wolf, in violation for breaching the country's financial market laws. The judgment came on civil complaints from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC ). He was blamed for providing financial advisory between march 2020 and November 2021 without having a mandatory Australian financial services license.
Stocks steadier, dollar softer as markets weigh recession risks
Weak PMIs heighten recession fears in the US, dollar slips from highs. But equities attempt to end losing streak as investors pare back rate hike expectations. Chinese stocks struggle amid surging virus cases as authorities pledge to boost growth. Bank of Japan in focus as speculation of a policy shift...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Bloomberg Elevates Paula Fry to Global Head of Fixed Income, FX Trading Liquidity
Bloomberg has promoted Paula Fry to the role of Global Head of Fixed Income and FX Trading Liquidity from similar previous responsibilities but only for the EMEA. She has already taken over the new London-based responsibilities. Bloomberg Promotes Paula Fry in New FX Trading Liquidity Role. “I’m happy to share...
Analysis: Forex Traders from South Korea Top the Rankings
The third quarter of 2022 brought a slowdown to the FX/CFD industry. However, the last month of this period provided a slight improvement in key client-related metrics. Finance Magnates Intelligence takes a closer look at the September data from CPattern. In August, the most striking change was a decline in...
Distinguished Forex & CFD Brokerage Ardu Prime Offers Services in 6 Additional Languages
Ardu Prime, a global leader in the Forex and CFD trading space, has recently announced the addition of six more languages to its website. In an effort to reach new locales and benefit the growing number of traders looking to access financial services and client support in their language, Ardu Prime offers its services in Greek, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Italian, and German.
New French Investors Are Skeptical about Equities Investments: AMF Survey
The French financial market supervisor, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), has witnessed a drop in the sentiment among new investors to invest in the country's equities market compared to last year. However, existing French investors are more optimistic about the stock market. French Investors Express Concerns in Latest...
Wall Street gains ground, indexes turn green for the week
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Wednesday, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors remain focused on stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% as of 10:58 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
Ledger Stax Sets a Higher Standard for Crypto Hardware
A common complaint about crypto is that it is still relatively inaccessible, and can be intimidating and unintuitive for newcomers. This can refer to the underlying product itself, in the sense that prices are volatile. It can refer to exchanges and centralized crypto platforms, with the now-disgraced FTX having led the way in defrauding its users and undermining adoption. And, it can refer to the user experience, meaning the tools and applications through which we interact with crypto.
LSEG Agrees to Buy Acadia to Its Boost Post-Trade Offering
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), which has had a minority stake in Acadia since 2018, has decided to buy out the US-based risk and collateral management services provider. LSEG disclosed the planned acquisition on Monday in a statement on its website. @LSEGplc to acquire Acadia. The acquisition furthers LSEG’s...
Webull Expands into Australia in Third APAC Launch
Webull Corporation, a digital investment platform provider, has extended its retail brokerage services to Australia, marking its third market launch in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Previously, the operator introduced its popular Webull trading platform to users in Hong Kong last year and Singapore earlier this year. The trading platform...
Infinox Capital Doubles FY22 Revenue as Prime Services Demand Rises
Infinox Capital Limited, a London-based brokerage, has published its full-year results for its operations in the United Kingdom for the fiscal year 2022, which ended on 31 March. It reported a revenue of more than £17 million, which is a year-over-year increase of around 105 percent. Infinox Capital Financials...
Tobias Bauer on Web3, DeFi and Investing in Start-ups
Fresh(ish) from a 14-hour flight, Tobias Bauer, a Principal in the Blockchain Founders Fund, took time out from a busy FMLS to discuss the wonderful world of Web3, blockchain and exactly what a Venture Partner looks for when making an investment. Tobias Bauer Touts Blockchain in World of Defi, Web3.
Best Forex Brokers in Thailand
Thai trader or not, if you’re looking for the best forex brokers in Thailand you might be find that the process may not be as simple as you think. In fact, Thai brokers can be quite different from one another. Overview of Forex Trading in Thailand. Whether your trading...
FCA Adds 1,000 Employees in 2022 as Scrutiny Increases
Since the beginning of 2022, the FCA has warned of 1,800 potential financial frauds. The regulator is stepping up its protection efforts as part of a 3-year strategy. The British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has summarized its regulatory actions in 2022, highlighting the newest three-year strategy: an increased number of enforcement actions and the employment of 1,000 new officers to better protect consumers from financial harm.
Australia’s Alex Bank Receives ADI License to Expand Product
Australian digital lender, Alex Bank has received a license to operate as an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) in the country only 18 months after receiving the Restricted ADI license from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). Alex Bank Develops New Deposit Capabilities. “It represents the culmination of several years of...
