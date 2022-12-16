A common complaint about crypto is that it is still relatively inaccessible, and can be intimidating and unintuitive for newcomers. This can refer to the underlying product itself, in the sense that prices are volatile. It can refer to exchanges and centralized crypto platforms, with the now-disgraced FTX having led the way in defrauding its users and undermining adoption. And, it can refer to the user experience, meaning the tools and applications through which we interact with crypto.

2 DAYS AGO