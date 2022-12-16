Penn State commits King Mack and Conrad Hussey lead Aquinas one last time

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – All season, St. Thomas Aquinas embraced the challenge of “Chasing History.”

On Thursday night, the chase concluded.

The Raiders capped a perfect season by outpacing Homestead, 38-21, to claim the Class 3M state championship at DRV PNK Stadium.

In the process, St. Thomas made history by winning their fourth straight championship, while adding on to its Florida record of 14 titles overall.

With a state crown on the line, St. Thomas received standout performances by their two highly-touted senior safeties.

King Mack and Conrad Hussey closed out one chapter of their football careers with a state crown. Now, they will turn their focus to their next chapter, which is college. As of now, both are committed to Penn State.

“Chasing history,” said Hussey, who had a second half interception that set up a touchdown. “Four-peat. We had to show that we were a unit, as a team. Coming back in the second half. In the second half, we showed true Raider football.”

St. Thomas Aquinas' King Mack turned a tight game decidedly in favor of the Raiders with this 58-yard punt return for a touchdown. Photo by Matt Christopher

The Raiders (14-0) were certainly tested by Homestead (12-3).

The score was tied at 7 at halftime, but Mack’s 58-yard punt return gave the Raiders a lead they never relinquished.

“Just coming into this game, and knowing this was my last high school game, made this special,” Mack said. “People thought it was a lot of pressure. Making history. It was just another game for us.”

Mack and Hussey were two big play makers in the final game of their prep careers.

Both also reaffirmed their commitments to Penn State, although Hussey recently visited Florida State and the University of Miami is pushing hard.

“The relationship is still strong,” Hussey said. “Everything is still good. They’re showing me the true loyalty and true love that they showed me since Day 1. I really appreciate that.”

Conrad Hussey closes on a Homstead receiver during his team's 38-21 win in the FHSAA 3M State Championship Game. Photo by Matt Christopher

In attendance for the game were a couple of Penn State coaches, including defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

“Hey, that’s going to be a Dynamic Duo at Penn State,” Mack said. “Great feeling seeing the future. I came out and performed. I know they’re happy about what is coming to Happy Valley. Me and Manny Diaz have been talking since he was in Miami.”

Both players are expected to officially sign on Dec. 21.

In the third quarter on Thursday, St. Thomas’ special teams changed momentum.

No surprise, it was Mack in the middle of the action.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound safety gave the Raiders a 14-7 lead in the third quarter with a 58-yard punt return, and St. Thomas didn’t look back.

Mack showed why he’s arguably the best safety in the state.

The punt was an end-over-end grounder that Mack fielded on a hop on his 42, and sprinted up the middle, breaking tackles all the way to the end zone.

“They ended up kicking it away from me, and it ended up bouncing to me,” Mack said.

It was the second straight playoff game in which Mack found the end zone.

In St. Thomas’ 45-3 win in the semifinals against Tampa Jesuit, Mack scored on a kickoff return and interception return.

Mack on Thursday added a crucial blocked extra point after Homestead scored to make it 21-13.

The meeting between these schools marked the first time in Florida High School Athletic Association that teams from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties have faced each other in a state final.

Homestead was given little chance to keep the game close. But the Broncos came to play in coach Philip Simpson’s final game.

Simpson will be leaving Homestead to take over as defensive line coach at the University of Nebraska. Among his assignments will be recruiting, where he can tap into his South Florida contacts.

At halftime, St. Thomas found itself in an unfamiliar territory, tied at 7-7.

The Raiders lost two fumbles, and had a long kickoff return by Conrad Hussey nullified due to a penalty.

Given opportunities, Homestead responded.

Junior quarterback Joshua Townsend, who threw for more than 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns entering the state final, drove the Broncos 90 yards in the second quarter for the tying touchdown.

Richard Dandridge pulled Homestead even with a 7-yard diving touchdown catch

In a losing effort, Townsend and Homestead made a strong first ever showing in the state finals.

“It means everything, it meant a lot to us,” Townsend said. “First time here in the states. I’ve got another year. I’ve got to make it count.”

Homestead competed until the end, and Townsend showed his competitiveness.

“No matter what it is, we’re going to give it our all,” Townsend said. “At the end of the day. We’ve got to play our hearts out.”

As gutsy as Homestead was, St. Thomas was able to prevail and add another state title to its expansive trophy room.

“It feels good,” Hussey said. “We ended it up with a four-peat. We were chasing history.”