Winter Haven ends Auburndale's undefeated run

WINTER HAVEN – When playing an undefeated arch-rival is a breathier game, it's an indication a team’s schedule is tough.

Fresh off knocking off IMG Academy Blue on Tuesday, Winter Haven returned home to handle cross-county rival Auburndale, 69-53. Both teams entered the game undefeated and Winter Haven – ranked 18th in the SBLive Sports Power 25 basketball poll – improved to 7-0.

Winter Haven travels to the City of Palms tournament and will face Centennial from Corona, California, ranked No. 7 in the national Power 25, Saturday at 7 p.m.

“Now they have to process that everyone gets up for us,” Winter Haven head coach Tyrone Woodside said. “It keeps us on our toes. I know this is Auburndale, but it is almost like a trap game because we play Centennial. When we left IMG, everyone said, ‘Good luck at City of Palms.’ And I was like, ‘We have to play Auburndale first.”

Auburndale jumped out to a 14-11 first quarter lead, but Winter Haven responded with a 17-6 second-quarter surge to hold a 28-20 halftime lead.

Georgia-signee and Winter Haven big-man Dylan James soars in for a slam dunk against Auburndale on Thursday. Both teams entered the game undefeated and now Winter Haven is 7-0. Photo by Bill Kemp

“When we started doing what we are supposed to do, it gave us a little room and a little breather,” Woodside said. “The most difficult thing is them processing the emotional part of playing Auburndale. They all went to middle school together. They are friends, the crowd and the buzz. Sometimes they get a little emotional and it takes them out of who they are supposed to be.”

Winter Haven was led by Isaac Celiscar with 18 points while Jamie Phillips added 16, Kjei Parker 13 and Dylan James 11.

“The goal was to share the ball and play as a team,” said James, a Winter Haven post-player, who is signed with Georgia. “We had a lot of even scoring tonight and that is what led us to the win.”

Winter Haven junior guard Jamie Phillips looks over the Auburndale defense on Thursday during a battle of undefeated teams. Photo by Bill Kemp

Parker was awarded a trophy ball in a ceremony before the game started, honoring his 1,000th point scored this past season against Bartow. He now has 1,158 points in his career.

Auburndale had three players in double figures, Jakeim Collins. Kervin Knaggs and Carter Cuff, all with 11.

“They are a very good team and we kind of got out of our game and things we wanted to do to give ourselves a chance because they do so many things so well,” Auburndale head coach Eric Robinson said.

“Towards the second quarter, we started turning the ball over a little bit and kind of got out of character. Against a good team you just can’t do things that are out of character.”

Auburndale will host a 10-team Christmas Shootout on Saturday at Tracy McGrady Gymnasium, and the Bloodhounds will face St. Petersburg Gibbs. From there, Auburndale heads to Jacksonville to play Fleming Island and then up to South Carolina for the Carolina Invitational.

Winter Haven guard Tyrese Mayo goes up for a shot against Auburndale on Thursday. Photo by Bill Kemp

Winter Haven post Dylan James finishes off a powerful slam dunk against Auburndale on Thursday. James finished with 11 points. Photo by Bill Kemp