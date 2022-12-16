Read full article on original website
Bank of Canada emphasizes need for stablecoin regulation as legislation is tabled
Staffers at the Bank of Canada have released an analytic note on fiat-referenced crypto assets, otherwise known as stablecoins. In addition to a review of mechanisms for creating and distributing stablecoins and a list of the potential risks and benefits they involve, the Dec. 19 note expressed the authors’ support for further regulation of the crypto asset.
Next House committee chair reintroduces bill on crypto innovation
North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry, the current ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee and chair starting in January, has reintroduced legislation aimed at creating innovation offices within government agencies dealing with financial services. In a Dec. 19 announcement, McHenry said he had reintroduced the Financial Services Innovation Act,...
UK includes crypto investments under the Investment Manager Exemption
The transactions of “designated crypto assets” entered into from the tax year 2022 to 2023 onwards will be qualified for the Investment Manager Exemption in the United Kingdom. Certain legislation was announced by the U.K. government back in April and is now executed by the Commissioners for His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Binance joins lobbying group as criticism of the exchange ramps up
Binance has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a United States crypto industry lobbying group, according to a Dec. 20 press release from the exchange. The move comes after Binance has been criticized for allegedly being unregulated. Binance's vice president of public affairs, Joanne Kubba, expressed hope that the partnership...
4 legislative predictions for crypto in 2023
If you saw the returns in my crypto portfolio this year, you would take a pass on my predictions for the direction of the cryptocurrency market. So, I will stick to what I know and share some regulatory predictions for the crypto industry. Few legislative changes. A few minor victories...
Congress may pass new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass their end-of-year omnibus spending package.
Crypto’s regulatory fate will be decided in the year ahead
It would be ideal for the industry for Congress to weigh in on its fate rather than leaving it to unelected regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). To that end, representatives from both sides of the aisle have introduced bills designed to offer “regulatory clarity.” The moderate position seems to favor placing crypto mostly under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
What blockchain analysis can and can't do to find FTX's missing funds: Blockchain.com CEO
Blockchain.com's founder and CEO, Peter Smith, believes that on-chain analytics will play a significant role in locating the billions in missing FTX customer funds, though it will have its limitations. On Dec. 20, Fox Business host Liz Claman said that blockchain’s selling point was that it makes crypto transactions transparent...
Bringing community-based solutions to crypto lending can solve trust issues
A type of decentralized finance (DeFi) that allows investors to lend their crypto tokens in return for regular interest payments, the crypto lending space comprises both centralized and decentralized crypto entities that manage the entire process on behalf of their investors. Offering high annual percentage yields (APY) to investors from...
The Federal Reserve's pursuit of a 'reverse wealth effect' is undermining crypto
The Federal Reserve’s strategy to hike interest rates may continue, making it difficult for the crypto industry to bounce back. For crypto assets to become the hedge against inflation, the industry needs to explore ways to decouple crypto from traditional markets. Decentralized finance (DeFi) can perhaps offer a way out by breaking away from legacy financial models.
Gate.io closer to launching US services after receiving local licenses
Gate US, the United States arm of the fourth largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Gate.io says it has received operating licenses in “several” states, bringing it closer to launching services in the country. Founder and president of Gate.io and its U.S. entity, Lin Han, announced in a...
Binance increases stake in Tokocrypto after initial investment in 2020
Binance has increased its shareholding in Indonesian crypto asset trader Tokocrypto, according to local reports on Dec. 19. The cash injection was confirmed in a tweet by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), who characterized the deal as having “just injected more cash and increased our shareholding a bit.” Changes are expected at the exchange.
Schumer says Senate could pass $1.7T funding package as early as Wednesday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he hoped the Senate could pass a sweeping fiscal 2023 government funding package as early as Wednesday, as leaders press for swift passage ahead of a Friday shutdown deadline. “The Senate took the first step to passing this bill last night voting 75 to 20 to begin to…
Eva Kaili arrest a ‘setback’ for EU crypto regulations, economist says
The arrest of European Parliamentarian and cryptocurrency proponent Eva Kaili has been labeled as a blow to the ecosystem by prominent blockchain industry participants. Kaili, one of 14 European Parliament vice presidents, was arrested and charged on Dec. 10 by Belgian prosecutors who are investigating allegations of corruption, money laundering and criminal organization involving Qatar and senior policy-makers in Europe.
Busan city drops global crypto exchanges from its digital exchange plans
Busan, the blockchain city of South Korea, has moved a step closer to forming a local crypto exchange, but it has dropped most of the global centralized exchange partners. The drastic decision comes in the wake of the recent colossal failure of centralized exchanges. The city announced the steering committee...
Superhero cans merger with Swyftx, citing regulatory scrutiny
Regulators eyeing the crypto space as the FTX debacle continues, the $1.5 billion merger of Australian online investing platform Superhero with Australian crypto exchange Swyftx has been shelved. In an email to customers, Superhero said it will not be proceeding with the merger because of heightened regulatory scrutiny of crypto...
Bitcoin miner Greenidge signs $74M debt restructuring agreement with NYDIG
According to a Dec. 20 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Greenidge has reached an agreement with its creditor, fintech firm NYDIG, to restructure approximately $74 million worth of debt. The deal, in the form of a non-binding term sheet, would result in a major change to Greenidge’s current business strategy, essentially transforming Greenidge from self-mining to hosting NYDIG’s mining rigs.
Opposition press links Russian lawmaker to local crypto OTC
A Russian legislator who was one of the authors of the bill to legalize cryptocurrency mining in the country has been tied to a local over-the-counter (OTC) exchange known as Bankoff. Russian opposition activist Mikhail Khodorkovsky linked Bankoff OTC to lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi in an article of London-based investigative project...
Alaska adds ‘virtual currency’ to its regulatory regime
From Jan. 1, 2023, the term “virtual currency” will take its place in the money transmission regulations of Alaska. It will oblige the companies dealing with digital currencies to obtain a money transmission license in the state. As reported by the law firm Cooley on Dec. 19, the...
