Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Words you commonly hear this time of year are joy and peace, but for many, this season brings out the exact opposite feelings. The holidays, many people's favorite season. For some though, it means holiday blues, a reminder of the good times you once had with a loved one who is no longer here to share it with you.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO