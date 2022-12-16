Read full article on original website
Impact on Kern County from decision to end fossil fuel production by 2045
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Earlier in the year, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation to eliminate fossil fuel production in California by 2045. "We'll create 4 million jobs, cut air pollution by 71%, and cut oil demand by 94%," Gov. Gavin Newsom-CA-D, said. "Less pollution and less fossil fuels will make not only our state healthier but will save us over $200 billion in health care costs."
Newsom supports ruling to block his new gun law
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Monday, a federal judge blocked the state of California from enforcing a gun control law, that was modeled after a Texas abortion law. Governor Gavin Newsom sent a press release, which says in part:. "I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all...
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
CalRecycle shares tips for holidays with less waste
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Over 90 percent of California's are concerned about the problem of trash pollution, even while throwing away about 2,000 pounds a year per person. Americans will make about 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. It's why the California Department of Resources Recycling and...
KCFD announces open burning of hazard reduction fuels on Dec. 19
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced that the Open Burning of Hazard Reduction Fuels will open on Monday, December 19th. According to a press release, anyone who chooses to use this option has to get a burn permit. It said to only burn on days that allow it and follow all the rules.
Holiday food safety with Kern Public Health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With many cooking homemade meals this holiday season, Kern Public Health is offering tips and tricks on how to prepare and keep your food safe for eating. This morning Tony Salazar spoke to the Assistant Director of Kern Public Health on the dangers of not...
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
Grand Jury applicants sought for year-long term in July 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County is searching for 19 volunteers to serve on the Grand Jury for a one-year term, beginning in July 2023. Jurors will need to be available for 20 hours per week from approximatley 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday from July 2023 to June 2024.
City of Wasco swears in new police chief for the first time since 1981
WASCO, California — The city of Wasco swore in several city officials and their new chief of police Charles Fivecoat, in a ceremony Tuesday evening. For the first time in 41 years, the city is now one step closer to having their own police force. Wasco voted to have...
Walking with the 'Mom Walk Collective'
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A group of mothers is bringing a community together with the 'Mom Walk Collective' group. This morning Fiona Daghir spoke to two mothers about where and when you can join them on their next walk.
Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
Arizona family remembers hard-working father killed in Rhode Island highway crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An Arizona family is heartbroken after a deadly crash on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island early Friday morning. Loved ones described 58-year-old Adrian Morales as a generous, funny, hard-working father who loved to sing. His family told WJAR he was headed to Boston for...
Culichi Town server cited for selling alcohol to minors, three minors cited for buying
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department said one server at Culichi Town was cited for selling alcohol to minors, and three minors were cited for buying the alcohol. According to Delano police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control along...
At-risk woman missing, 19: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk 19-year-old woman last seen on 38th Street, near Chester Avenue. Apollonia Davis was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of 38th Street, just east of Chester Avenue. Davis is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
BPD: Officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaves man dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 20, 2022 at around 9:41 a.m., officers were called to a report from a railroad worker of a man along the railroad tracks armed with a gun and waving it at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace.
How to cope with holiday stress
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Words you commonly hear this time of year are joy and peace, but for many, this season brings out the exact opposite feelings. The holidays, many people's favorite season. For some though, it means holiday blues, a reminder of the good times you once had with a loved one who is no longer here to share it with you.
CHP investigating woman's body found burned on Highway 99
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 20 5:00 P.M.): California Highway Patrol said a body of a woman was found burned on Highway 99, near the Hosking Avenue off-ramp Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol said on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at around 4:58 a.m., officers responded to a call...
Arson investigators looking into abandoned structure fire in Downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Fire Department shut down H Street in Downtown Bakersfield due to an abandoned structure fire Monday morning. BFD said the call of an abandoned house fire came in around 4:40 a.m. on December 19th. Officials shut down H Street and redirected traffic southbound.
CHP arrests 2, impounds 2 vehicles in DUI checkpoint
California Highway Patrol released the DUI and driver's license checkpoint statistics from last Friday. The checkpoint, held on Calloway Drive at Holland Street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., saw two drivers arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and two vehicles impounded, according to a CHP press release.
Autonomous robot revolutionizes a valley high school's sports fields
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — West High School has a new helping hand. One that runs on artificial intelligence who is helping paint athletic fields at this valley high school while saving the custodial staff, time. "It was taking them, two guys doing about ten, ten hours or more to...
