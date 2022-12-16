ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Danny Gossett
5d ago

Meanwhile, you can’t even drive through this little town because of all the traffic. Kickbacks are destroying my town.

Monroe Local News

Walton County Public Schools, Ga. is hiring

Walton County Public Schools, Ga. has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCPS Career website. Please not a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Monroe hiring commercial driver, public safety positions, more..

The City of Monroe is hiring for several positions, including in public safety, utilities, a commercial driver and in administration. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Dec. 18, 2022. Please note...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Community invited to line the streets for funeral of Senior Gwinnett Correctional Officer Riner

Funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Lawrenceville, Ga., December 19, 2022) – The funeral for Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at North Metro Church located at 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. Riner was murdered on Dec. 13, 2022. A suspect has been arrested in the case.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center

A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
TOCCOA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County under investigation

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire happened at 325 Tallassee Rd. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Officials have not said what started the fire.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
ATLANTA, GA
multihousingnews.com

Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community

The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Clarke Co BOE to consider name changes for elementary schools

The Clarke County School Board is looking to rename two elementary schools in Athens. Under a proposal from School Board president LaKeisha Gantt, Chase Street Elementary would become Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary, while Alps Road would be renamed in honor of Bettye Henderson. Gantt says they were the first two black teachers at those schools in the Clarke County School District. A Board vote on the new school names is expected in February.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Meat processing operation opens ‘state of the art’ poultry facility in Alto

Hodie Meats is opening a new further poultry processing facility in Northeast Georgia that will serve a national customer base. The operation is being led by an experienced team of poultry industry officials who are from the Northeast Georgia area. Ben Garcia is the vice president of processing and Amy Ward will act as the vice president of sales. Hodie is an all-fresh-meat, USDA-grade facility that receives processed chicken from other processors in the area. Poultry portions are cut and co-packed according to every customer's order.
ALTO, GA
Red and Black

Downtown Athens art installation draws community criticism

In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought on critique from residents. The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
ATHENS, GA

