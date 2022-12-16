ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menahga, MN

Bring Me The News

Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

Nary Community Celebrates Christmas, Renovations to Historic Schoolhouse

Communities are finding plenty of ways to celebrate during the holiday season. For Nary and its surrounding townships, located south of Bemidji, a community Christmas gathering was the perfect way to recognize the effort in recent renovations to the century-old schoolhouse. Since 2012, the Nary School has undergone renovations. From...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Minnesota DNR Finalizes New Wolf Management Plan

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released a finalized wolf management plan today that will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and the history of wolves in the state. Six goals in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Meetings on Sanford-Fairview Merger to Be Held in Bemidji, Grand Rapids

People in Grand Rapids and Bemidji will have an opportunity to provide feedback on a proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. Sanford Health is based out of Sioux Falls, SD and is the largest rural health care provider in the country. It has Minnesota locations mainly in rural areas, including a hospital in Bemidji. Fairview is based in Minneapolis and has 11 hospitals, including Grand Itasca in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
lptv.org

Over $50,000 Raised for Food Banks Through Affinity Plus Coin Drive

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union raised a little more than $50,000 for regional food banks across Minnesota during its third annual Coins for a Cause fundraising drive. This year’s coin drive took place Dec. 5-9 at 22 participating Affinity Plus branches throughout the state. The grand total raised was $50,096, which includes a $25,048 matching donation from Affinity Plus.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Steps Toward Progress: Tribal Flags Installed at Bemidji City Hall

Tribal flags are now on display at Bemidji’s City Hall. After years of on-and-off discussions and months of preparations, the flags of the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe have finally been installed. The decision by the city council is one step toward the progress of recognizing tribal members that live within the city’s boundaries.
BEMIDJI, MN
KEYC

National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise

MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
MARSHALL, MN
iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Winter storm: Most of central Iowa will move to a blizzard warning Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Awinter storm warning is in effect for central Iowa through Saturday. The powerful storm will impact the state beginning Wednesday afternoon with the primary threats winding down Saturday. A blizzard warning is in effect Thursday through Saturday for most of central Iowa north of Interstate...
IOWA STATE
lptv.org

Pohl Children’s Foundation Holds Annual Christmas Party at the Castle

A non-profit foundation in Baxter is spreading joy this holiday season for children who have lost a loved one. Suz Pohl, who started the Pohl Children’s Foundation, lost three children of her own to a rare genetic disease called spinocerebellar ataxia type 7. Knowing all too well how losing someone can affect a family, she wanted to provide them happiness with a Christmas party.
BAXTER, MN
kfgo.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE

