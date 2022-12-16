Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include Norfork sweeping Viola
The Norfork High School basketball teams were able to pick up a sweep over Viola Tuesday at the Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium. The boys’ game needed overtime. With 10 seconds left in the extra period, Layne Scalf hit a three-pointer in the corner to push the Panthers past the Longhorns 49-47. The girls’ game was a battle between teams ranked in the Class 1A Top Five by the Arkansas Sports Media. Second-ranked Norfork was able to beat Viola, currently tied for fifth, by a final of 53-31. Keely Blanchard led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, and Liza Shaddy and Kasey Moody added 11 each. A.J. McCandlis scored 14 points for the Lady Longhorns.
KTLO
MH gets swept by Nettleton in 3 junior high girls’ games
Mountain Home’s three junior high girls’ basketball teams ended up getting swept at home by Nettleton. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game to the Junior Lady Raiders 54-41. Nettleton also took the eighth grade game 39-10 and the seventh grade game 22-18.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes Salem boys starting NEA Tournament
High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. Salem’s boys will be at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for their opener in the NEA Tournament. The Greyhounds meet Forrest City at 6 at First National Bank Arena. The Dora girls will be in Kansas City for...
KTLO
MHHS basketball teams get swept at Nettleton
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams’ last outing before the holiday was a rough one as they went to Jonesboro on Monday and got swept at Nettleton. Matt Sharp has the details. Listen:. The evening began with the Lady Bombers falling to the Lady Raiders 59-37. The two...
KTLO
MHHS wrestling teams set for tri-match at Berryville
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be in Berryville on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will take part in a tri-match against the Bobcats and Rogers. Action begins at 5.
KTLO
ASUMH softball team prepares for 1st spring season
In a previous story, KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot Sports heard from members of the baseball program at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, but that’s not the only new program at the local institution. Trailblazer softball is also preparing for its inaugural spring season coming up in 2023. ASU-Mountain...
KTLO
Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman among ranked teams
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 17. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
KTLO
Fields propels Arkansas State past Alabama State
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Caleb Fields scored 22 points as Arkansas State beat Alabama State 72-65 on Monday night. Fields shot 6 of 16 from the field and 10 for 12 from the foul line for the Red Wolves (7-5). Avery Felts finished 15 points and Omar El-Sheikh scored 11.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Butch Jones to hire Arch Manning's high school coordinator
Sources tell FootballScoop Butch Jones is moving quickly to fill the tight ends role at Arkansas State. Matt Limegrover who currently fills that role on Jones' staff is leaving to become offensive line coach at Kent State. Sources tell FootballScoop Jones plans to hire Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator...
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
KTLO
Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice L. Webb passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was 86 years old. Alice was born on March 9, 1936 in Baxter County, AR to Clarence and Drotha Walker Comstock. She married Charles Webb on March 29, 1954 in Viola, AR. Alice was a child of God, and her love for children was apparent to all (she was happiest when holding a baby). She was also known for her green thumb and beautiful gardens, and enjoyed a 30 year career at Baxter Healthcare.
KTLO
Ozark Mountain School Board votes to close high schools at Bruno-Pyatt, St. Joe
A significant change may be coming to an area school district. At its recent meeting, the Ozark Mountain School Board to close the high schools at the Bruno-Pyatt campus in Eros and at the St. Joe campus. According to Ozark Mountain Superintendent Jeff Lewis, the board decided by a vote...
KTLO
Nixie Coy, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Nixie Coy of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Nixie Coy died Monday at her residence.
Kait 8
Dec. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching. At this time, models...
KTLO
Duck house placed in McCabe Park with partnership of Guy Berry manufacturing class
Tuesday morning, students from Guy Berry College and Career Academy (GBCCA) manufacturing and science classes released a floating duck house along with five ducks in the pond at McCabe Park. This partnership with the city of Mountain Home will allow for the floating duck houses to be placed at each of the city park ponds.
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro has taken a step to keep its current church building by filing a lawsuit. Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church Monday around 10:30 a.m. against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties.
Southaven football star killed, suspect’s family addresses shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Under the bright lights of Northpoint Christian School football stadium, Christian Saulsberry thrived. His ability to elude defenders propelled Northpoint to a state championship in 2015. Talent — that opened doors to play at the University of West Alabama and in the Canadian football league this season. The professional athlete’s life came […]
actionnews5.com
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
Comments / 0