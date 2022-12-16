Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Criminal justice panel says California should pay restitution to victims, ban some traffic stops
The suggestions give a preview of criminal justice bills California lawmakers will likely debate next year.
californiapublic.com
'California needs to do a better job': San Bernardino County will study seceding after voters' OK
San Bernardino County voters narrowly approved a measure directing officials to review how to secure more resources and funding — “up to and including secession from the State of California.”. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Nazi symbols carved into Beverly Hills menorah on first night of Hanukkah
A 47-year-old Texas man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and a hate crime. He is being held on $20,000 bail, Los Angeles County jail records showed.
Comments / 0