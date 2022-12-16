ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Indiana Department of Environment Management accepting nominations for environmental excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is now accepting nominations for the upcoming 2023 Governor Awards of Environmental Excellence. The awards go to organizations going above and beyond to make a difference in our environment. This includes areas of Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources; Environmental Education/Outreach; Five Year Continuous Improvement; Greening the Government; Land Use/Conservation; Pollution Prevention; and, Recycling/Reuse.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Indiana State Police looking for new recruits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into a new year, the Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits. The agency is currently accepting applications for its 84th Recruit Academy. To apply, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, be a high school graduate, and have a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy