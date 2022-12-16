Read full article on original website
Indiana Department of Environment Management accepting nominations for environmental excellence
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is now accepting nominations for the upcoming 2023 Governor Awards of Environmental Excellence. The awards go to organizations going above and beyond to make a difference in our environment. This includes areas of Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources; Environmental Education/Outreach; Five Year Continuous Improvement; Greening the Government; Land Use/Conservation; Pollution Prevention; and, Recycling/Reuse.
Indiana State Police looking for new recruits
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into a new year, the Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits. The agency is currently accepting applications for its 84th Recruit Academy. To apply, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, be a high school graduate, and have a...
