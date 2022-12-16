Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Existing home sales tumble 7.7% in November, 10th straight month of declines
Sales of previously owned houses fell in November for the tenth consecutive month as rising interest rates pushed potential homebuyers out of the market.
$858B Defense Spending Bill to Boost US Textile Makers, NCTO Says
The Senate has passed legislation with the potential to boost U.S. textile production beginning in the new year. A bipartisan majority on Thursday voted in favor of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an $858 billion defense-spending bill that raises pay for troops, supports Taiwan against China, and aids Ukraine’s fight against Russia. The bill also contains a key provision that will enhance government procurement of essential products produced domestically, including textiles. “We applaud the Senate for getting the NDAA across the finish line today, and we are pleased the legislation will now go to President Biden for his...
