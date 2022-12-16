The Senate has passed legislation with the potential to boost U.S. textile production beginning in the new year. A bipartisan majority on Thursday voted in favor of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an $858 billion defense-spending bill that raises pay for troops, supports Taiwan against China, and aids Ukraine’s fight against Russia. The bill also contains a key provision that will enhance government procurement of essential products produced domestically, including textiles. “We applaud the Senate for getting the NDAA across the finish line today, and we are pleased the legislation will now go to President Biden for his...

5 MINUTES AGO