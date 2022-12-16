ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. would lift. Pandemic-era limits on border crossings had been set to expire Wednesday — and the federal government opposed an effort by some conservative-leaning states to keep them in place. But hours before they were about to end, the Biden administration asked the court not to remove them before Christmas. It’s not clear when the court’s decision...
TEXAS STATE
KWQC

US probing reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency says it is investigating allegations that Hertz rented vehicles to customers without getting required recall repairs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a document posted Tuesday on its website that it has information indicating Hertz rented Nissan...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy