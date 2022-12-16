Read full article on original website
How Overwatch 2 designers turned Ramattra into ‘perfect Greek god’ with Poseidon skin
Overwatch 2 has been inundated with updates in the past few weeks, and Ramattra was one of them. The tank was introduced at the start of the second season and looks to shake up the tank meta with a variety of long and short-range attacks. While the original design is...
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
Overwatch 2 players have wild ideas for buffs that would make Reinhardt break the meta
Reinhardt gets used in competitive play, but he’s far from the strongest tank in the current Overwatch 2 meta. While his shield is useful, he’s somewhat of a one-trick-pony, paling in comparison when placed against a Doomfist or Roadhog. If you use him right, you can do wonders,...
New team-wipe Doomfist tactic may solidify him as clear best tank in Overwatch 2 meta
Overwatch 2’s recent updates made its initial release look like nothing had changed, with a new character making its way into the fold, new and old maps joining the title’s competitive pool, and nerfs and buffs all around. Heroes like Sojourn and Junker Queen were nerfed into oblivion,...
Magic: The Gathering tabletop legality changes start with Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Wizards of the Coast will change Magic: The Gathering tabletop legality rules for cards during a set’s release beginning with Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Playing MTG cards in tabletop tournaments requires those cards to be legal within a specific format. Tabletop cards in the past were legal to play in sanctioned events following the global release of a set. But in recent months, WotC has altered when players can begin purchasing cards in bulk from local game stores, allowing sales to occur during prerelease events, which are now taking place before digital and global launches. This has led to some confusion as to when those cards are legal to play in a sanctioned tabletop tournament.
Overwatch 2 devs have made perfect matchmaking their next big goal. Here’s what that means for you
A development blog written by the Overwatch 2 dev team is shedding some light on recent improvements to the game’s MMR and matchmaking. Today’s blog is the first in a two-part series that aims to keep players informed on how Overwatch 2 handles matchmaking. In the post, the development team explains that their ultimate goal is to quickly get players into matches that are as fun and fair as possible. “Our highest hope is to make a match that feels fun for everyone, even the team that loses,” reads the final paragraph in the blog.
One of Apex’s most beloved LTMs may become permanent, according to leaks
The Apex Legends limited-time mode Control may become permanent sometime in the future, according to a prominent leaker. Reddit user AnApexPlayer recently shared a list of leaks and upcoming updates to Apex that was “verified” by prominent community leaker Thordan. The list was featured in a video of Thordan’s that was released yesterday in which he claims that the list was passed on to him by an inside source. Very few updates on the list have been confirmed or even mentioned by Apex developer Respawn Entertainment, and some of them supposedly won’t be arriving for months or even years.
Here’s the patch schedule for League of Legends in 2023
League of Legends has built up a culture of regular updates, with Riot Games releasing new patches chock full of changes, fixes, and new content every second week—and it’s a tradition that’s continuing in 2023. The biweekly updates include everything from solo queue tweaks to sweeping pro...
Former VALORANT game director joins Bungie, ramping up new competitive shooter speculation
Former VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler, one of the first and most prominent figures behind the successful multiplayer shooter’s development, has joined Destiny 2 developer Bungie as a game director and could potentially lead the development in Bungie’s next competitive shooter project. Ziegler is credited with coming up...
Apex players spotlight massive flaw in ranked system by cheating in abandoned servers
Cheaters have always found a way around the system, and these Apex Legends cheaters have capitalized on dwindling gaming populations. Bahrain seems to be the cheating haven in Apex, as the lack of users in each server provides the perfect place for hackers to boost their accounts. The sheer lack of players in each Bahraini server allows cheaters to join, kill all their friends and revive them with another friendly squad to climb up the leaderboards. If you’re a regular player in these lobbies, hug the walls—you’ll want to stay out of the line of fire.
Call of Duty’s Strongholds are the next battlefield Warzone 2 streamers are arguing over now
Strongholds in Warzone 2 have been divisive ever since they were announced ahead of its release. The idea of having fortresses riddled with AI enemies across the map, which then become key targets among players when activated due to the loot inside sounded good in theory. But now it’s in...
Top 5 hijacked moments in Call of Duty esports history
Sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video. The third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is now available to watch on Prime Video, where Jack becomes a CIA fugitive on the run. We have taken this action-filled opportunity to compile the top five times in Call...
One of Titanfall’s biggest staples might make its way to Apex Legends, leaks say
A respected Apex Legends leaker has suggested that a much-loved Titanfall feature may be coming to the battle royale in the future. Reddit user AnApexPlayer posted a list of future updates shared in a video by Thordan, a well-known Apex leaker who frequently shares information about upcoming features and changes. According to Thordan, an “inside source” gave him the list, which Thordan was able to “verify are in the works.”
How to start the new Exotic quest in Destiny 2
Exotic quests are something of a community event in Destiny 2. It isn’t often that Bungie will release a new one out into the wild, and when it does, the encounters and combat experiences within tend to be an entirely unique adventure compared to the standard gameplay loop that the title offers.
The 5 best Dota 2 teams of 2022
Each DPC season is an opportunity for Dota 2 teams to prove themselves and make it to The International. 2022 marked the 11th edition of Dota 2’s premiere event, and despite some production issues, TI11 went down in the game’s history books as one of the most memorable events.
5 top pros permanently banned from Dota 2 esports
The Aegis of Champions isn't on good terms with these players. Dota 2’s competitive scene is governed by organizers and Valve to make sure everything runs smoothly and according to the rulebook. Despite all their best efforts though, there have been players trying to break the system, and those who got caught were banished from the lands of competitive Dota 2.
Ranking VALORANT’s 2022 agent releases, from Manila to Mumbai
2022 was another fantastic year for VALORANT. The game celebrated its second birthday this year and has continued to do well for both casual and competitive players. The development team at Riot Games has put out an impressive amount of content for VALORANT this year, including one new map and three new agents, along with a wide variety of new cosmetic items.
Loadout Drops make triumphant return to Warzone 2 Buy Stations
A huge change to the Warzone 2 meta has occurred just in time for the holidays. Players can now purchase Loadout Drop Grenades from Buy Stations, Raven Software announced today, effectively bringing about the return of purchasable Loadout Drops. Purchasable Loadout Drop Grenades are now available in all Battle Royale...
League players finally find a use for Blitzcrank’s self-slow
Blitzcrank’s Overdrive (W) ability is barely used by players in League of Legends—but that could be about to change soon. Blitzcrank mains and support players have been complaining about the 30 percent slow that the champion experiences once Overdrive ends. But one content creator, Hextech Lab, found a new advantage of the ability on Dec. 18, which relies on one of the newest items, Jak’Sho, The Protean.
Cr1t calls for Dota 2 players to take a stand against cheaters, smurfs, and boosters after latest Valve ban wave
Virtus Pro player Kamil “Koma`” Biktimirov was named and shamed as one of several players who has been permanently banned from all PGL and Valve events for impersonating others and secretly playing for their teams to help them win in the Open Qualifiers. Koma owned up to it...
