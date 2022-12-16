Read full article on original website
Related
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend with scissors
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally attacking his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in east London. Ailish Walsh, 28, suffered more than 40 puncture wounds at her home in Hackney, allegedly at the hands of Liam Taylor, 37, who is charged with murder.
BBC
FBI warns of explosion in sextortion cases targeting teenagers
The FBI is warning of an "explosion" in cases of teenagers and young boys being tricked into sending explicit pictures online. It said there had been a sharp rise in the blackmail scheme which it linked to at least a dozen suicides in the US this year. The FBI said...
BBC
Bury ex-lollipop lady died on road she campaigned to make safer
A former lollipop lady died after she was hit by a van on a road which she had campaigned to make safer. Irene Allen, 87, was seriously injured on Walmersley Road in Bury on 6 December and died five days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Her daughter Melanie paid...
BBC
Islamic police raid 'gay wedding' in Nigeria's Kano city
The Islamic police force in northern Nigeria's main city has arrested 19 Muslims, accusing them of attending the wedding of a same-sex couple. The force raided the marriage ceremony in Kano after a tip-off, its spokesman Lawal Ibrahim Fagge said. The couple, who had not yet taken their vows, managed...
BBC
Olly Stephens: Concerns about killer's violent nature raised before killing
Concerns about a teenager's violent nature were repeatedly raised before he murdered a 13-year-old boy. The boy was detained for the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading, along with two other teenagers who had plotted with him on social media to ambush Olly in January 2021. A review into the...
BBC
Disabled Hampshire student had to pay for university bed
A student with cerebral palsy had to pay for her own specialist equipment to allow her to attend university after her local authority refused. Izzie Stevens, from Fleet in Hampshire, paid more than £2,000 for a hoist and a bed so she could go to Reading University to study biomedicine.
BBC
People aged 16 and 17 to be allowed to change gender
Young people aged 16 and 17 will be allowed to change their legal gender after the Scottish government rejected moves to keep the minimum age at 18. Some SNP MSPs were among those who argued that 16 is too young to make such a "profound change". But the government said...
BBC
Bristol police officer sacked for inappropriate behaviour
A police officer accused of touching a colleague over her clothing has been dismissed without notice. Sanjaye Drummond was also accused of making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to colleagues while off duty. A four-day misconduct hearing found the allegations of misconduct and gross misconduct were proven. PC Drummond...
BBC
Sheep farmer criticises dog walkers after attacks
A sheep farmer has appealed for dog walkers to control their pets after two of her sheep were put down following attacks. Kate Esler discovered the injured animals between Kingston Seymour and Yatton, North Somerset, this month. She fears the attack will have stressed other sheep in the flock to...
Comments / 0