WSB Radio

Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. would lift. Pandemic-era limits on...
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Variety

Bugzie the Don, Rapper Who Posed for Album Cover During Capitol Riot, Sentenced to Five Months in Prison

A Virginia rapper whose album cover features a photo of himself at the Capitol riot was sentenced to five months in prison by a federal judge on Monday, according to WUSA9 in Washington, D.C. Bugzie the Don — real name: Antionne Brodnax — used a photo of himself smoking a blunt while sitting atop an SUV, apparently during the January 6 Capitol riot, as the cover of his 2021 album, inaccurately spelled “The Capital.” Brodnax, who pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts after rejecting a plea deal. entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and Prosecutors argued he should spend 21...
