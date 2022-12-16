Read full article on original website
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois
Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
Dire Wolves In Illinois? New Exhibit Investigates Illinois’ Past.
Celebrate the holidays with Burpee Museum's Holocene Holiday on Friday, December 30th, at Rockford' most fossil packed location! The museum will be full of one-day-only activities for adults and children alike from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. Dive into the past and take a trip from the Holocene epoch to...
What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?
If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Illinois’ Love Affair with Pumpkin Corn Chowder Is A Head-Scratcher
It's no secret that Illinois has a reputation for having some unusual tastes. From deep dish pizza to the beloved Chicago-style hot dog, the Land of Lincoln is no stranger to culinary quirks. But there's one dish, in particular, that seems to have a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of Illinoisans: pumpkin corn chowder.
Grab The Money: Multiple Unclaimed $100K Illinois Lottery Prizes
Let's say, for the purposes of illustration, that you snagged yourself a big-money Illinois lottery jackpot (although it's unlikely given the odds, it's fun to think about). I mean an over-six-figures kind of big jackpot. Other than being completely unaware of your win, can you think of any possible scenario...
Many Wisconsin Residents Are Flabbergasted By 4 Weird Lights Spotted in the Sky
Several residents have shared videos of 4 weird lights flying in the sky about 35 miles North of Milwaukee, Wisconsin about 2 weeks ago, and no one seems to know what they are. Were Several UFOs Just Spotted Flying Over Wisconsin?. To be completely honest, I don't much buy into...
Popular Downtown Illinois Restaurant Owner Teases ‘Next Chapter’ After Huge SantaHop Success
The 'next chapter' is always the best chapter right? We have our fingers crossed that's exactly what this means for Social Urban Bar & Restaurant. It's crazy to think that there are people living in Rockford that have never even had the chance to visit Social Urban Bar & Restaurant, but that's true!
What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it
If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers
Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
Concert Promoter Arrested in Illinois, Scammed an Amazon Exec For $165,000
A fake concert promoter was arrested in Illinois, he promised Tom Petty back in 2012 to an Amazon Executive for his wedding reception! SG. A big shooter at Amazon, Brian Valentine, who was the senior Vice President back in 2012...got sucked into a Tom Petty deal. Mr. Valentine wanted Tom Petty to play his wedding reception, as a gift to his new bride...That's a hell of a gift! I mean, I has Wayland and that was awesome, could you imagine the late Tom Petty!?!?
wgel.com
2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,854
Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for...
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
Is Illinois Full Of Bad Drivers? New Study Has The Answer
Confession time. I'll go first. More times than I can count at this point in my life, while driving, I've shouted something to the effect of "(curse word)! (another curse word)! (a polysyllabic curse word)! Illinois drivers suck!. We all kind of turn into George Carlin when we talk about...
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Humane Society rescues 24+ dogs from Missouri breeding facility, seeking adopters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – More than two dozen dogs and puppies surrendered from commercial breeding facilities throughout the South arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday. Volunteers with the Wisconsin Humane Society drove to Missouri to transport the dogs, now destined for a brighter future in Wisconsin. The...
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
Five Things Rockford Folks Should NOT do at Their Company Christmas Party
This is a little helpful guide as you get ready to attend your holiday work party. Five things you SHOULD NOT do at your Christmas Party. HuffPost. We had our Christmas part about a week ago, and it was a damn good time. Catch an Icehogs game in a suite, eat, drink, buy the boss man a shot...It was a good night.
