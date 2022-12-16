Chef turned author Andy Murray signs new book for friends and neighbors at Book Stall

Of course John Phillips bought the book. He’s in it.

A Kenilworth resident, Phillips has known iconic actor and local Bill Murray and his family his whole life. One lively story from those times — involving out-of-town parents and rearranged furniture — has some ink in Andy Murray’s new book, “Eat, Drink and Be Murray: A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites.”

Doug Ryan, of Winnetka, was another blast from Murray’s past.

Murray was the youth basketball coach for a 9-year-old team featuring Ryan and Murray’s youngest brother, Joel.

The reunions were regular in the back room of The Book Stall Thursday, Dec. 15, when every visitor seemed to have a story to share with Murray, who was signing copies of the cookbook.

Doug Ryan, of Winnetka, talks with Andy Murray at Murray’s book signing Dec. 15

The cookbook is filled with family recipes from Murray’s upbringing in Wilmette and recipes from his days working in kitchens and as a chef and owner of Caddyshack restaurant — a location of which was slated to open in Wilmette this year until restaurant officials pulled the plug .

Murray said his mother sparked his love for cooking and his kitchen education developed every Sunday to Thursday night at 6 p.m. sharp around the Murray family table.

When a friend three years ago called Murray’s Thanksgiving turkey the most beautiful turkey she’d ever seen and suggested he put together a cookbook, Murray obliged.

Amid the recipes, the cookbook features Murray family stories, which Andy Murray said are “wonderful.” He also said the entire family pitched in, even the eldest brother, Ed Murray, who died in 2020 but was responsible for colorizing the family photo on the book’s cover.

“Eat, Drink and Be Murray” is available at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, in person and online for $27.99.

