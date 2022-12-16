ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect sought in robbery at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who robbed the Silverton Casino early Tuesday morning. The robbery was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the property on Blue Diamond Road, said Officer Luis Vidal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for man behind northwest valley robbery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man behind a robbery in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the incident was reported around 10:10 a.m. at a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way, just west of the U.S. 95 freeway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police locate missing 79-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Gerald Makela has been found safe. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person. Authorities said Gerald Makela, 79, might possibly be in severe emotional distress...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for driving 106 mph in posted 45 mph zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) recently arrested a man for going more than double the posted speed limit in one valley neighborhood. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 19, at around 4:51 p.m., near the intersection of E. Deer Springs Way and Losee Road in North Las Vegas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Waffle Brothers welcome kids across the valley for toy drive

On Tuesday, Waffle Brothers on West Sahara cleared out its shop and turned it into Santa's Workshop. Kids across the valley were greeted by cheerful staff, getting an early Christmas filled with toys. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Snow day at Mt. Charleston. Waffle Brothers qualified 100 families with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Connector ramp at Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl reopens after crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A connector ramp for the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl is back open after being closed for a crash Monday morning. Troopers could be seen responding to the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to southbound U.S. 95. An RTC bus and semi-truck appeared to be involved....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County seeks out volunteers ahead of Annual Homeless Census

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population here in Southern Nevada in January. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and will count all unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. Volunteers will be...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish celebrate 2,500th wishes granted for Southern Nevada children

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 10-year-old got to have the ‘time of her life’ as Make-A-Wish celebrated the granting of 2,500 wishes in Southern Nevada. Make-A-Wish kid, Harli has been homebound most of her life as she was diagnosed with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders affecting her breathing, mobility, and organs at the age of four, followed by brain surgery in 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Street's grand menorah lighting commemorates beginning of Hanukkah

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrations kicked off across the nation for the first night of Hanukkah. Here in Las Vegas, Fremont Street hosted a menorah lighting ceremony featuring a 20-foot-tall menorah alongside leaders from the Chabad of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and performances from the Dancing Dreidels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Warnings for pet-owners ahead of the holidays

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As you enjoy the holiday season with friends and loved ones, don't forget about the four-legged members of your family. Executive Director Lori Heeren makes sure it feels like a home for every animal at the Nevada SPCA who are still trying to find one.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

