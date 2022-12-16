Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Suspect sought in robbery at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who robbed the Silverton Casino early Tuesday morning. The robbery was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the property on Blue Diamond Road, said Officer Luis Vidal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for man behind northwest valley robbery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man behind a robbery in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the incident was reported around 10:10 a.m. at a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way, just west of the U.S. 95 freeway.
news3lv.com
Police locate missing 79-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE:. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Gerald Makela has been found safe. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person. Authorities said Gerald Makela, 79, might possibly be in severe emotional distress...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas man riding ‘homemade go-cart’ hospitalized after colliding with parked SUV
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his “homemade go-cart” into a parked SUV, metro said. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. at the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue, between Spencer Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
news3lv.com
3 juveniles arrested following altercation that injured 2 Legacy High School staff members
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three juveniles were arrested after two teachers were injured in an altercation at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, according to the school district. Police officers responded to a disturbance on Friday, the Clark County School District said in a statement. Two staff members...
news3lv.com
Fatal crash involving single tractor-trailer near Boulder City Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash near Boulder City Parkway. Police said a tractor-trailer rolled over NB I-11, north of mile marker 2. Authorities have a hard closure on the I-11 NB off-ramp to go to Boulder City Pkwy-SR172. This is an...
news3lv.com
Man arrested for driving 106 mph in posted 45 mph zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) recently arrested a man for going more than double the posted speed limit in one valley neighborhood. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 19, at around 4:51 p.m., near the intersection of E. Deer Springs Way and Losee Road in North Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Eastbound 215 Beltway in northwest valley reopens following brief closure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police activity briefly shut down a portion of the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley Tuesday morning. Eastbound 215 was closed at Hualapai Way, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers were in the area due to an incident,...
news3lv.com
Report: Driver's alcohol level more than twice legal limit in crash that killed 2 toddlers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department released the arrest report in connection to the single-vehicle crash that killed two toddlers. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle, KaLeah Manning, had an alcohol level of .191. That's more than twice the legal limit of .08.
news3lv.com
Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
news3lv.com
Waffle Brothers welcome kids across the valley for toy drive
On Tuesday, Waffle Brothers on West Sahara cleared out its shop and turned it into Santa's Workshop. Kids across the valley were greeted by cheerful staff, getting an early Christmas filled with toys. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Snow day at Mt. Charleston. Waffle Brothers qualified 100 families with...
news3lv.com
Connector ramp at Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl reopens after crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A connector ramp for the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl is back open after being closed for a crash Monday morning. Troopers could be seen responding to the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to southbound U.S. 95. An RTC bus and semi-truck appeared to be involved....
news3lv.com
Demolition underway for troubled Crazy Horse Too property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition is underway on the beleaguered site of the former Crazy Horse Too gentleman's club in Las Vegas. A crane and lots of building debris could be seen at the building on Industrial Road on Monday. The vacant Crazy Horse Too building and its surrounding...
news3lv.com
Clark County DA petitions to block possible death sentence commutations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County District Attorney's office has filed an emergency petition to block the possible commutation of all death sentences in Nevada. A petition for a writ of prohibition was submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from deliberating on an agenda item at their meeting Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
news3lv.com
Clark County seeks out volunteers ahead of Annual Homeless Census
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population here in Southern Nevada in January. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and will count all unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. Volunteers will be...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' is coming: Full freeway, street closures planned for I-15/Tropicana overhaul
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready for some headaches on Interstate 15. The Nevada Department of Transportation is warning commuters that full closures are coming next month for the freeway as part of the overhaul of the freeway and its ramps to Tropicana Avenue. Nicknamed "Dropicana," the project will...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish celebrate 2,500th wishes granted for Southern Nevada children
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 10-year-old got to have the ‘time of her life’ as Make-A-Wish celebrated the granting of 2,500 wishes in Southern Nevada. Make-A-Wish kid, Harli has been homebound most of her life as she was diagnosed with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders affecting her breathing, mobility, and organs at the age of four, followed by brain surgery in 2021.
news3lv.com
Fremont Street's grand menorah lighting commemorates beginning of Hanukkah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrations kicked off across the nation for the first night of Hanukkah. Here in Las Vegas, Fremont Street hosted a menorah lighting ceremony featuring a 20-foot-tall menorah alongside leaders from the Chabad of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and performances from the Dancing Dreidels.
news3lv.com
Warnings for pet-owners ahead of the holidays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As you enjoy the holiday season with friends and loved ones, don't forget about the four-legged members of your family. Executive Director Lori Heeren makes sure it feels like a home for every animal at the Nevada SPCA who are still trying to find one.
Comments / 0