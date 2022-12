The New York Mets reached an agreement overnight to sign Carlos Correa to a $315 million, 12-year contract, pending a physical. It was a sharp reversal for the shortstop—and his agent, Scott Boras—who had agreed to a $350 million, 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, but that signing was delayed after a physical exam. “We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told the New York Post, which was the first to report the agreement. The signing means the Mets will likely spend nearly $500 million in 2023 on their payroll, luxury tax and benefits....

QUEENS, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO