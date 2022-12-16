Read full article on original website
‘Santa Monica is Not Safe': Sign Sparks Controversy on Third Street Promenade
The message is bold, and placed right where thousands of holiday shoppers can see it. One Santa Monica property owner says it's meant to draw attention, especially to city officials he blames for turning a blind eye to homelessness and crime. Right next to a big beautiful Christmas tree is that sign in big bold letters that says “Santa Monica is not safe.”
Fullerton Mother Creates Fentanyl Awareness Christmas Tree
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 300 people died every day last year of drug overdoses, and of those nearly one third involved fentanyl. Now one Orange County mother is using her Christmas tree to draw attention to this epidemic. Andree Scanlon carries a mother’s unconditional...
Vehicle Crashes Into Storefront Causing Severe Damage in Garden Grove
Several nearby customers were taken by surprise when a vehicle crashed into the storefront of a hair salon in Garden Grove Tuesday. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to calls that a vehicle had crashed into a structure. When they arrived they found that a vehicle had hit the wall...
Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot
A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LA County Reports 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases
Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases today covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations.
An East LA Army Colonel Made It Home Just In Time for the Holidays
Many of the country's service members are often away from their families during the holidays. An East LA Army colonel knows that feeling all too well, but this year she's home right in time to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones. There are three generations of women in the Moreno...
Firefighters Responded to Gas Leak and Fire in San Gabriel Valley
The San Gabriel Fire Department was on scene after a ruptured gas line caused a fire. The fire happened on the corner of E. Saxon Avenue and Denton in the San Gabriel Valley. One person was taken to the hospital and is recovering from burn injuries. Art Soriano lives just...
Armed Man Holds Toddler Hostage in Lancaster Standoff
A Lancaster community is waking up to a frightening scene after dozens of deputies surrounded a trailer home where an armed man is barricaded with a toddler. The man is holed up inside the house with a 17-month-old toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Hostage negotiators are trying to convince the gunman to surrender the child.
After Arrest of 7 Cops, LAPD Reminds Its Own Officers Not to Drink and Drive
Seven LAPD officers have been arrested in the last two weeks alone on suspicion of driving under the influence or other alcohol-related incidents, including at least three officers allegedly caught at more than twice the legal limit, LAPD officials confirmed to the NBC4 I-Team. Some of the arrests followed traffic...
Two Arrested in Death of Mother Killed By Stray Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
Domestic Violence Individual Killed in Shooting With Police in Culver City
A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident "wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun,'' said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department.
Judge Rejects Defense Bid to Reduce Murder Conviction in Nipsey Hussle Shooting
A judge Monday rejected a defense bid to have a first-degree murder conviction reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter for the man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician's South Los Angeles clothing store. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke also denied a...
