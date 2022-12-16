ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

‘Santa Monica is Not Safe': Sign Sparks Controversy on Third Street Promenade

The message is bold, and placed right where thousands of holiday shoppers can see it. One Santa Monica property owner says it's meant to draw attention, especially to city officials he blames for turning a blind eye to homelessness and crime. Right next to a big beautiful Christmas tree is that sign in big bold letters that says “Santa Monica is not safe.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fullerton Mother Creates Fentanyl Awareness Christmas Tree

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 300 people died every day last year of drug overdoses, and of those nearly one third involved fentanyl. Now one Orange County mother is using her Christmas tree to draw attention to this epidemic. Andree Scanlon carries a mother’s unconditional...
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot

A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Reports 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases

Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases today covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

An East LA Army Colonel Made It Home Just In Time for the Holidays

Many of the country's service members are often away from their families during the holidays. An East LA Army colonel knows that feeling all too well, but this year she's home right in time to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones. There are three generations of women in the Moreno...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Man Holds Toddler Hostage in Lancaster Standoff

A Lancaster community is waking up to a frightening scene after dozens of deputies surrounded a trailer home where an armed man is barricaded with a toddler. The man is holed up inside the house with a 17-month-old toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Hostage negotiators are trying to convince the gunman to surrender the child.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Domestic Violence Individual Killed in Shooting With Police in Culver City

A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident "wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun,'' said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department.
CULVER CITY, CA

