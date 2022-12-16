Read full article on original website
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Chandler, AZ. (Chandler) native A'Mauri Washington. Washington checks in as the No. 2 recruit in Arizona and a top-30 DL in the 2023 class. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. HOW HE GOT TO OREGON. Washington...
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Dripping Springs, TX (Dripping Springs HS) native and four-star QB Austin Novosad. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds. Projected Position: QB. 247Sports Composite National Ranking: No. 119 overall ranking. 247Sports Composite Position...
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong gives the latest information on QB Austin Novosad ahead of National Signing Day.
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong gives the latest information on the Oregon Ducks ahead of National Signing day.
