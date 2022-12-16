Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Blackhawks Preview
Central Division Rivals Will Meet For First Time in 2022-23 Fresh off a 4-3 overtime defeat of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, the Nashville Predators (13-13-4) will look to keep the momentum going as they face the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday at United Center. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT,...
NHL
NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors
Panel also on site for Winter Classic in Boston on Jan. 2. NHL Network today announced it will serve as the exclusive U.S. TV home of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for the 15th consecutive year. Live game telecasts, plus comprehensive analysis, highlights, and interviews from Halifax and Moncton, NS, Canada will air throughout NHL Network's programming.
NHL
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The 19-year-old has eight goals, five assists, and 56 shots on goal after 33 regular-season games. The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
NO CHUM OF MINE
Lindholm shines as Flames open road trip with impressive win over Sharks. The Flames kicked off a crucial, California swing with an impressive 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at the SAP Center, snapping a four-game slide. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. Say What - 'Awesome to See Him...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
The Jets have come a long way since they fell to the Minnesota Wild on November 23rd at Xcel Energy Center 6-1. Since that night, they have won five straight away from Canada Life Centre to improve their road record to 9-4-1, including last night's clinical 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg has outscored their opponents over the road win streak 25-10. They will look to extend their run in Seattle, a place where they shocked the Kraken with a 3-2 overtime decision.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Out with Lower Body Injury
Semyon Varlamov is day to day with a lower body injury, Cory Schneider recalled on emergency conditions. Semyon Varlamov is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Monday. Varlamov left Saturday's game in Vegas with 6:22 remaining and will not be in...
NHL
MTL@ARI: Game recap
TEMPE - The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Monday. It was Montreal's first-ever visit to the Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. There was no lack of Habs fans in attendance despite being...
NHL
Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Givani Smith from Detroit Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. Smith will report to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Smith, 24, skated in two games...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch
Kings host the first Freeway Face-Off of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Anaheim Ducks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Ducks: 9 - 20 - 3 (25 pts) Kings: 17 - 12 - 5 (39 pts) Kings Notes:. Anze Kopitar leads all...
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
Mailbag: Hurricanes' trade options, Lafreniere's next contract
Here is the Dec. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. The Hurricanes biggest strength is they play hard every night; biggest weakness is they don't have an extra gear come playoff time. What is available goal scoring-wise that they can get to put them over the hump? -- @LouisMurrayJr1.
NHL
Detroit completes three-team trade with Florida and Anaheim
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers in exchange for right wing Givani Smith and subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Danny O'Regan. O'Regan, 28, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the American Hockey...
NHL
How Pavelski has defied the odds and improved his level of play
The 38-year-old not only contributes points, but also brings leadership and wisdom to the Dallas Stars. Joe Pavelski offers the Stars an incredible number of points, leadership and competitive drive. But he also might be the team leader, from one perspective. Pavelski played in his 1,200th regular season game Saturday,...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
NHL
Habs fans make quick work of RBC treasure hunt
MONTREAL - It's safe to say the Canadiens are treasured by the citizens living in the metropolis they all call home. So, earlier this month, with the Canadiens celebrating their 113th birthday and the holiday season on the horizon, the team and RBC decided to mark both occasions by holding a treasure hunt around the city, where five lucky fans would walk away with a brand-new Habs jersey.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Ovechkin legacy cemented with Capitals approaching next NHL milestone
Ovechkin remains at 800 goals, one behind Howe with 801, after failing to score during the Capitals' three-game homestand that concluded with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. The stars appeared aligned for Ovechkin to at least tie Howe against the Red Wings, the team with which "Mr. Hockey" played 25 of his 26 NHL seasons, with his sons, former NHL defensemen Mark and Marty Howe, in attendance. But despite having a host of quality scoring chances, including a backhand that went off the post in the second period, he remained without a goal since reaching 800 with his hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13.
NHL
Murray helps Maple Leafs end Lightning winning streak at 5
TORONTO -- Matt Murray made 18 saves for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "We were carrying the game through the first two periods, a lot of puck possession, a lot of zone time and obviously a ton of shots, and they weren't getting much, so I thought we played a real solid game all the way through tonight and that's a big reason why they weren't able to generate much, especially through the first two periods," Murray said.
