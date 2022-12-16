Ovechkin remains at 800 goals, one behind Howe with 801, after failing to score during the Capitals' three-game homestand that concluded with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. The stars appeared aligned for Ovechkin to at least tie Howe against the Red Wings, the team with which "Mr. Hockey" played 25 of his 26 NHL seasons, with his sons, former NHL defensemen Mark and Marty Howe, in attendance. But despite having a host of quality scoring chances, including a backhand that went off the post in the second period, he remained without a goal since reaching 800 with his hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 19 HOURS AGO