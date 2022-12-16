Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Capitol celebrates Hannukah
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In this season of giving, Gov. Gordon and officials honored the celebration of lights with the Menorah lighting ceremony. The festival of lights lit up the Capitol on Monday when officials held their annual Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremony. It was the first year since...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Transportation Commission awards $41.2 million in contracts in December
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its December 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage,...
