Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is always a problem for opposing teams. After all, he is the reigning two-time NBA MVP. On Sunday night, it’s the Charlotte Hornets’ turn to get the experience of how it feels like to be futile in attempts to slow down the Serbian center. In just the first half of the game, Jokic had already mustered a monster stat, one that has only been seen two times in the NBA in the last 25 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO