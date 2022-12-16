It’s been six months since the tragic crash of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter, designated “Metro 2” took the lives of four first responders. Many tributes have been created in honor of these fallen heroes in the time since this accident, and now a new memorial that recognizes both these first responders and others who laid down their lives in the line of duty has been installed at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

