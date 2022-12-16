Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Yardbarker
"The legend of Brock Purdy continues to grow": Where the 49ers stand in Week 16 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers received some extra rest thanks to playing on a Thursday night. The team returns to the practice field this afternoon to prepare for its next opponent, the Washington Commanders. The red-hot 49ers are the winners of seven consecutive games, winning the last three with a rookie...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Carson Palmer Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals franchise seems to be in dire straits after losing to the Denver Broncos yesterday and Cardinals legend Carson Palmer wants everyone to know. In a video for The 33rd Team, Palmer stated that the future is "bleak" for the Cardinals and embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He said that between the uncertainty with quarterback Kyler Murray and the job not being that appealing to potential candidates, it's hard to know what the future has in store for his former team.
How the Niners may impact your Christmas travel plans
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re traveling in the South Bay this Christmas Eve it may be best to use a navigation app. The Santa Clara Police Department announced Monday its plans to issue a traffic advisory for Saturday’s match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. The game […]
Houston Chronicle
Ron Rivera says no quarterback change (for now) but 'all hands on deck' for 49ers
As the players dressed and grappled with their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in prime time Sunday, Coach Ron Rivera pulled quarterback Taylor Heinicke aside and led him from the Washington Commanders' locker room to his nearby office at FedEx Field. Heinicke shut the door behind him and...
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Best Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2023
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury received a contract extension in March 2022, just weeks after the team’s second-half collapse
NBC Sports
DK Metcalf won’t change his style despite several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s loss to the 49ers and that infraction wasn’t an isolated one. Metcalf has received three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the last five games, but he said on Tuesday that the prospect of hurting the team with another one against the Chiefs this weekend or in any future game isn’t going to make him change the way he plays or conducts himself on the field.
NBC Sports
With “bomb cyclone” storm looming, Bills OC Ken Dorsey developing “contingency plans” for Chicago
There was a lot of attention paid to the weather heading into last Saturday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bills in Buffalo, but the impact of snow on the game was mainly limited to fans throwing snowballs from the stands. Snow did start falling again in the fourth...
NBC Sports
Art Rooney II: It is difficult to find words to describe Franco Harris’ impact
Hall of Famer Franco Harris, the ultimate receiver in the Immaculate Reception play, died today at 72. Steelers president Art Rooney II has issued a statement regarding the Pittsburgh legend. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the...
NBC Sports
Report: YouTube to pay $2.5 billion per year for Sunday Ticket
As explained in Playmakers, the Janet Jackson incident at Super Bowl XXXVIII — and the curiosity of those who missed it live — helped provide the spark for the creation of a video-sharing service known as YouTube. Nearly 20 years later, YouTube and the NFL will be doing a significant piece of business together.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: I’ve always been a Geno Smith fan
The Seahawks have lost four of their last five games. But Kansas City knows Seattle will still pose challenges, particularly at quarterback this week. Head coach Andy Reid had plenty of good things to say about what head coach Pete Carroll has accomplished with Geno Smith when asked about the Seahawks first year post-Russell Wilson.
