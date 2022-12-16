ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter

We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Carson Palmer Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals franchise seems to be in dire straits after losing to the Denver Broncos yesterday and Cardinals legend Carson Palmer wants everyone to know. In a video for The 33rd Team, Palmer stated that the future is "bleak" for the Cardinals and embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He said that between the uncertainty with quarterback Kyler Murray and the job not being that appealing to potential candidates, it's hard to know what the future has in store for his former team.
KRON4 News

How the Niners may impact your Christmas travel plans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re traveling in the South Bay this Christmas Eve it may be best to use a navigation app. The Santa Clara Police Department announced Monday its plans to issue a traffic advisory for Saturday’s match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. The game […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
Sporting News

Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
NBC Sports

DK Metcalf won’t change his style despite several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s loss to the 49ers and that infraction wasn’t an isolated one. Metcalf has received three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the last five games, but he said on Tuesday that the prospect of hurting the team with another one against the Chiefs this weekend or in any future game isn’t going to make him change the way he plays or conducts himself on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: YouTube to pay $2.5 billion per year for Sunday Ticket

As explained in Playmakers, the Janet Jackson incident at Super Bowl XXXVIII — and the curiosity of those who missed it live — helped provide the spark for the creation of a video-sharing service known as YouTube. Nearly 20 years later, YouTube and the NFL will be doing a significant piece of business together.
NBC Sports

Andy Reid: I’ve always been a Geno Smith fan

The Seahawks have lost four of their last five games. But Kansas City knows Seattle will still pose challenges, particularly at quarterback this week. Head coach Andy Reid had plenty of good things to say about what head coach Pete Carroll has accomplished with Geno Smith when asked about the Seahawks first year post-Russell Wilson.
SEATTLE, WA

